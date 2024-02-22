Risk Manager Gauntlet Terminates Relationship with Aave, Citing DAO Dysfunction

Gauntlet is a key player in decentralized finance (DeFi), its risk management services used by several of the largest crypto protocols and DAOs. Gauntlet served as a "Risk Steward" for Aave, which involved overseeing the platform's risk levels, providing regular updates to the Aave community, and manually setting certain lending and borrowing parameters. Morrow said in his post that Gauntlet would begin "working with other contributors to find a replacement" Risk Steward so as not to leave the DAO high-and-dry.