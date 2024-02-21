Former Fidelity Digital Assets Head Joins Advisory Board of Ethereum L2 Layer N
Luc Froehlich will help guide Layer N's Real World Asset (RWA), TradFi, and tokenization strategies.
Layer N, a roll-up network designed to scale financial applications on Ethereum, announced today the appointment of Hong Kong-based former Fidelity International executive Luc Froehlich to its advisory board.
Layer N is an Ethereum StateNet, a network of specialized rollups optimized for the financial ecosystem aimed at onboarding institutional liquidity.
Before joining Layer N, Froehlich led Fidelity International's foray into cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets as global head of digital asset solutions for seven years.
In an email interview with CoinDesk, Froehlich said that he's joining the protocol's advisory board because Layer N's architecture addresses the core challenge of fragmentation in financial technologies.
"By introducing a network of customizable virtual machines that can communicate and share liquidity seamlessly, Layer N overcomes the often siloed operation of traditional systems," he said.
Layer N's use of zero-knowledge proofs (zk) addresses traditional finance's need for confidentiality in transactions by enabling verification without revealing the transaction's content, thus meeting regulatory and competitive requirements, he explained in the interview.
"Blockchain technology is now ripe to seriously challenge the aging infrastructure underlying TradFi," he said.
Recently, Layer N announced its entry into the Asian market through a strategic investment from BlackPine and a partnership with VSFG, aiming to expand its Web3 offerings in the region.
Read more: What Are Zero-Knowledge Proofs?
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.