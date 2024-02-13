Ledger, Coinbase Pay Integrate to Give Users Direct Access to Buy, Sell Crypto
Hardware wallet maker Ledger announced that it is integrating with Coinbase, allowing Ledger users to buy digital assets using the crypto exchange's Coinbase Pay as an on-ramp.
Bringing Coinbase Pay into the Ledger Live app is supposed to benefit Ledger users, according to a press release seen by CoinDesk, making it easier for users to receive their crypto purchases from Coinbase directly on their Ledger hardware wallet, without any additional fees.
Crypto purists have often argued that for one to truly own their crypto assets, they must be self-custodied, but this integration signifies that centralized exchanges still hold power in an industry that pushes its users to store their own keys.
This isn’t the first integration for Ledger with a crypto marketplace or an exchange, said Ian Rogers, chief experience officer at Ledger. Other integrations include Moonpay, Ramp, and Trasank, Rogers told CoinDesk.
“There are 5.3 billion internet users, 5 billion social media users, 500 million crypto owners, and there are on the order of 10 million people in secure self-custody,” said Rogers to CoinDesk in an interview. “That's a very small number. So for us things like this are about advancing that narrative.”
