Ethereum Developers Target March 13 for Milestone 'Dencun' Upgrade on Mainnet
The timing for the long-awaited Dencun upgrade, with its much-touted "proto-danksharding" feature, was announced Thursday on a call with top developers for the Ethereum blockchain.
- The Dencun upgrade is designed to reduce costs for layer-2 transactions and data availability on Ethereum, in the blockchain's biggest changes since April 2023.
- The upgrade was successfully deployed Wednesday on the third of three test networks.
Ethereum developers set a target date of March 13 for its long-awaited Dencun upgrade during a bi-weekly coordinating call on Thursday, officially triggering the countdown to the blockchain's biggest changes since April 2023.
The Dencun upgrade is primarily known for its "proto-danksharding" feature, which is supposed to reduce costs for transactions on auxiliary "layer-2" networks built atop Ethereum, by providing a dedicated space for data storage.
The decision was communicated during the all core developers consensus layer call 127 – just one day after the upgrade was successfully added to the Holesky testnet, the third of three test networks, without any hiccups.
"It's great to see years worth of effort finally being scheduled for Ethereum mainnet," said Parithosh Jayanthi, a devops engineer at the Ethereum Foundation, to CoinDesk over Telegram.
The precise moment of the Dencun upgrade on the main Ethereum network – also known as a "hard fork" – will trigger when the blockchain reaches slot 8626176, occuring at 13:55 UTC on March 13.
The date needs to be ratified by developers and confirmed via the open-source software platform GitHub.
Dencun will enable a new type of transaction class called “proto-danksharding,” which will help reduce the costs of transactions for rollups, through the introduction of data “blobs,” a new category for storing data.
Ethereum Data Availability
It’s also supposed to help reduce the cost of data available on Ethereum, thus making projects like Celestia, Avail, and EigenDA more attractive.
Developers have run through three tests in order to ensure that Dencun will run smoothly on mainnet, culminating in this week's deployment on the Holesky testnet.
Proto-danksharding is the first iteration of a technical feature, known as “danksharding,” that developers are working towards implementing to scale the blockchain.
The inked-in date for Dencun means that the upgrade will go live later than the developers had initially planned for. They originally targeted it for the end of 2023, but due to technical delays, the upgrade was pushed to early 2024.
As part of the Ethereum roadmap, developers are already planning their next hard fork, Prague/Electra, which could potentially include “Verkle Trees,” a new type of data structure that should help nodes storing large amounts of data “without losing the ability to validate blocks.”
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.