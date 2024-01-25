Lido DAO Rebukes LayerZero by Endorsing Rivals Wormhole, Axelar for Crypto Bridge

There wasn't anything technically impermissible about that, and it wasn't even entirely unprecedented – Lido has used various bridges in the past, and not all of them waited to launch until after a community vote. But LayerZero's marketing was particularly triggering some members of the Lido DAO community – critics thought LayerZero had tried to pass itself off as an official Lido partner without the DAO's sign-off. "Announcing something that wasn’t even voted on as if it was already a reality is disrespectful to the DAO, and a clear gesture of unseriousness," one member posted in the Lido DAO governance forum at the time.