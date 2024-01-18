Protocol Village: COTI Allocates $25M Ecosystem Fund as Part of Transition to Ethereum Layer-2

Jan. 18: Minima, a layer-1 blockchain designed to be "totally decentralized," has "turned off all 24 centralized servers – 16 network relay nodes and 8 archive nodes. The network now runs entirely off the 25,000 to 50,000 nodes kept active solely by its user base," according to the team. The milestone is being referred to as "Decentraday," said Luke Edwards, head of communications.