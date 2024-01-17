The Protocol: MetaMask's Secret Weapon and Ethereum's Dencun Debacle

We finally got around to reading Messari analyst Seth Bloomberg's excellent report out a few weeks ago titled, " The Onchain Economics of ZK Rollups ." It provides a good snapshot of the competition between major Ethereum layer-2 networks as 2023 closed out. The report reinforced the oft-repeated observation that "Data publishing (or data availability) generally remains the highest on-chain cost for rollups" – thus underscoring the significance of Ethereum's upcoming "Dencun" upgrade, which is supposed to lead to drastic reductions in those expenses. But there are different ways to handle the data, of course, and the zkSync Era project stands out in that it "only posts state diffs to Ethereum," while most rollup networks "publish the full rollup transaction data." Per the report: "In simple terms, publishing state diffs means that if two users send ETH and other tokens to each other multiple times, only the net differences in their account balances need to be published to Ethereum instead of the full transaction history between the two users." The upshot? ZkSync Era has the lowest average transaction costs, at 18 cents, seen as a nice bargain compared with Polygon zkEVM's 45 cents.