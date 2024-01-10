Making Sense of Web3’s Burgeoning AI Ecosystem

As I’ve previously written , AI and crypto technologies complement each other well, so it’s not surprising to see a growing AI ecosystem emerging within Web3. Despite all the attention, I’ve noticed a lot of confusion about what these protocols do, what’s hype vs. real, and how they all fit together. This report will map out the Web3 AI supply chain, define each layer in the tech stack, and explore the various competitive landscapes. By the end you should have a basic understanding of how the ecosystem works and what to look out for next.