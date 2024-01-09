Fox, Polygon Release Blockchain-Powered Tool 'Verify' to Weed Out Deepfakes
"Verify" is an open-source protocol built on Polygon's PoS blockchain, specifically used to establish the origin and history of registered media.
Media empire Fox Corp., the parent of Fox News, has tapped the blockchain project Polygon to combat AI-generated media stories or deepfakes – with an automated tool that helps to authenticate bona fide articles and images.
Fox released on Tuesday an open-source protocol called “Verify,” specifically used to establish the origin and history of registered media, built on Polygon’s proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. Verify, currently still in beta, is also supposed to help bridge AI platforms with media companies.
According to a press release, Verify was developed by the technology team at Fox, and is supposed to allow readers to know where certain images originated from.
“On Verify, publishers can register content in order to prove origination,” the press release said. “Individual pieces of content are cryptographically signed onchain, allowing consumers to identify content from trusted sources using the Verify Tool.”
Terms of the partnership weren't immediately disclosed, including if Polygon is paying Fox in connection with the partnership or vice versa.
