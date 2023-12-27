IOTA’s ShimmerEVM Bolsters Onboards Cross-Chain Capabilities With LayerZero's Technology
The Shimmer bridge, a tool that transfers value between different blockchains that connect to LayerZero, starts operating today.
IOTA Network’s ShimmerEVM is adding LayerZero’s cross-chain messaging technology to allow users to interact and transact across several networks, developers told CoinDesk in an emailed statement.
Initial connection to other blockchains through the Shimmer bridge, a tool that transfers value between different blockchains including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, Base, Arbitrum and Optimism, takes place today. This connectivity broadens the horizon for ShimmerEVM, enabling an exchange of assets and information across any application built on blockchains supported by LayerZero, an interoperability protocol.
LayerZero connects over 50 blockchains to each other, allowing developers to build applications, tokens and experiences that are not native to any single blockchain.
ShimmerEVM is part of Shimmer, an IOTA ecosystem blockchain that allows developers to build applications and use features that are not yet available on the IOTA mainnet, before moving their applications onto the main IOTA network.
