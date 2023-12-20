Protocol Village: Bitfinex Securities Announces First Tokenized Bond on Liquid Network
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of Dec 21-Jan. 3. (EDITOR'S NOTE: We will be taking much-needed time off around the end of the year, so updates will be less frequent. Happy holidays!)
Dec. 21: Bitfinex Securities Ltd, which offers listing and trading services for security tokens, announced the successful raise of 5.2M USDT in a tokenized bond issuance, according to the team: "The tokenized security offering is a result of collaboration with microfinancing firm Mikro Kapital that manages a securitization fund named Alternative. The tokenized bond, denominated in USDT, uses the ticker ALT2612 and has a 36-month tenor with a 10% coupon."
Dec. 21: WalletConnect announced an "ambitious new roadmap to build an open, permissionless and decentralized network that will both improve performance of the WalletConnect Protocol and achieve functionality that better aligns with the tenets of Web3," according to the team. "Milestones on the roadmap will be tested, audited and executed over the next year, concluding with a proposed formal launch of an open, permissionless WalletConnect Network in 2025."
