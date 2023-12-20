Protocol Village: Bitfinex Securities Announces First Tokenized Bond on Liquid Network

Dec. 21: WalletConnect announced an "ambitious new roadmap to build an open, permissionless and decentralized network that will both improve performance of the WalletConnect Protocol and achieve functionality that better aligns with the tenets of Web3," according to the team. "Milestones on the roadmap will be tested, audited and executed over the next year, concluding with a proposed formal launch of an open, permissionless WalletConnect Network in 2025."