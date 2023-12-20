Celestia Rival Avail Inks Agreement With Starkware as Blockchain Data Race Heats Up

The news comes as data availability (DA) solutions are gaining wider credence in the Ethereum ecosystem, since they are designed to drastically reduce costs for new layer-2 networks that generate reams of transaction data. Such systems are at the heart of the industry tilt toward "modular" blockchains, where developers are moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach to more of an à la carte model where separate components can be plugged in to fulfill different functions.