Shiba Inu Could Soon Offer SHIB Holders a '.shib' Internet Domain
The team is working with Web3 domain player D3 to apply for and win the “.shib” internet domain as part of a broader push toward a decentralized identity project.
Shiba Inu developers are working with internet domain player D3 to introduce a “.shib” internet and blockchain domain to the market in the coming months as part of a push toward identity-focused projects.
Representatives for the Shiba Inu network told CoinDesk in a Telegram chat that they are working on the application for the .shib domain and plan to apply through ICANN, a global database for internet domains, during the next application window.
Every internet domain application is passed and vetted by ICANN, giving its owners the right to sell the dot com suffix. Crypto domains take this a step further – tying a wallet’s owner to a domain name that can be used as proof of identity on blockchain applications, helping to preserve one’s privacy.
“Our partnership with D3 allows us to scale outside of the existing ShibArmy and give over 5 billion Internet users direct access to the SHIB ecosystem,” said Shytoshi Kusama, Lead Developer of Shiba Inu. “Bringing real domains to SHIB is a big deal, expanding our vision for digital identities within our decentralized ecosystem while driving long-term revenue generation within the ecosystem.”
The domains will be tied to Shiba Inu’s existing Shib Name Service (SNS), a product released in November that serves as a means to introduce digital identity verification for all products built on Shiba Inu blockchain and Shibarium, a layer 2 network.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.