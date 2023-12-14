Chainlink Data Feeds Available on Polygon zkEVM
Developers building on Polygon’s zkEVM will be able to incorporate these data feeds into their on-chain applications.
Chainlink, a blockchain data-oracle project, has made their data feeds available to developers using Polygon’s layer 2 zero-knowledge rollup.
Data feeds help connect smart contracts to “real-world data such as asset prices, reserve balances, NFT floor prices and L2 sequencer health.”
Developers building on Polygon’s zkEVM will be able to incorporate these data feeds into their on-chain applications, such as liquidity protocols and decentralized exchanges.
“This functionality is set to unlock the deployment of several significant DeFi protocols on Polygon zkEVM early next year,” said Marc Borion, CEO of Polygon Labs, in a press release seen by CoinDesk.
Read more: Chainlink Data Feeds Go Live on Celo
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.