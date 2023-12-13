The Protocol: Crypto Spring Is Airdrop Season With Tokens From Starknet, LayerZero

Loyal readers of The Protocol will recall our riff in last week's issue, headlined " Bitcoin Censorship, or Just 'Spam Filtering? '" The gist of the story is that some Bitcoin purists are trying to keep the oldest and largest blockchain free from non-financial transactions – such as the text snippets and images that some people are "inscribing" onto the blockchain via the Ordinals protocol, launched late last year. The drama ratched up recently when Ocean, a new bitcoin mining pool backed by Jack Dorsey and co-led by a longtime Bitcoin developer, the pseudonymous (and feisty) Luke Dashjr, set up software that would "filter" out the Ordinals inscriptions . A lot of users of the blockchain, however, say a few people shouldn't be deciding how the Bitcoin blockchain gets used; let the market decide, the thinking goes. That really amounts to a bet that Bitcoin miners, who ultimately decide which transactions to include in new data blocks and which ones to leave out, will choose to maximize self-interest, er, profits. And that makes them more likely to keep including these Bitcoin "inscriptions" because, you know, why leave money on the table? The chart below, courtesy of Dune Analytics , shows just how much in fees have been generated to date by inscriptions-related transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain – $147.7 million.