Sam Altman's Retina-Scanning Orb to Become More Useful with World ID 2.0

Tools for Humanity says "nearly five million people" have scanned their eyes in exchange for World IDs since Sam Altman unveiled the orb in 2021 . The number "includes more than 1% of the population of Chile, 1% of the population of Argentina, and more than 2% of the population of Portugal," said Sada. Worldcoin's main product today is a crypto wallet app that anyone can use, and which offers special access to verified ID-holders.