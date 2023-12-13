Protocol Village: Immutable zkEVM Will Allow Developers to 'Abstract' Transaction Fees
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of Dec 14-Dec. 20, with live updates throughout.
Dec. 13: Immutable, a gaming company, announced that "Immutable zkEVM, a next-gen zero-knowledge (ZK) proof-based scaling platform developed in collaboration with Polygon Labs, will allow developers to completely abstract transaction fees for a frictionless onboarding and enhanced user experience."
