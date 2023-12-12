StarkWare Distributing $3.5M Fees to Developers in 'Devonomics' Program

According to a press release, about 10% of the network fees from the project's launch through Nov. 30 – amounting to about 1,600 ETH – will be distributed, intended to support the Starknet ecosystem. In time, future distributions will occur in STRK, the native governance token of the Starknet blockchain. Currently, 8% of the fees will go to builders of decentralized applications, or "dApps," while the remaining 2% will go to Starknet core developers.