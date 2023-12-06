Ethereum's 'Censorship' Problem Is Getting Worse

But even some of those solutions raise problems. For instance, some users who wish for their transactions to remain uncensored have opted to use "private mempools" – issuing transactions directly to builders, rather than Ethereum's mempool, to guarantee their inclusion. While this can help circumvent the censorship problem, it's not hard to see how the normalization of private order flow might introduce different problems to the network – like higher fees, less transparency and the same sorts of middlemen that blockchains were built to avoid.