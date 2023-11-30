Protocol Village: Arbitrum Lands RARI's New NFT-Focused Layer-2 Chain
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, with live updates throughout.
Nov. 30: RARI Foundation, focused on NFT infrastructure, announced that it has used Arbitrum Orbit technology to create a new layer-2 chain, RARI Chain, and has just unveiled the test network. The project helps to guarantee creator royalties, taking a step further to build NFT infrastructure, according to the team: "Designed with creators and collectors in mind, the RARI Chain emerges as a key NFT infrastructure solution – an EVM-equivalent chain built on Arbitrum, designed to deliver a royalty-enforcing, high-speed, low-cost and developer-friendly network for creators, collectors, and builders. RARI Chain embeds royalties seamlessly on the node level, empowering creators with the freedom to create and fueling cross-market interoperability."
Protocol Village is a regular feature of The Protocol, our weekly newsletter exploring the tech behind crypto, one block at a time. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Wednesday. Project teams can submit updates here. For previous versions of Protocol Village, please go here.
Provenance Blockchain Integrates With Leap Wallet
Nov. 30: Provenance Blockchain Foundation, focused on the regulated financial services industry, announced that Leap Wallet is now integrated with the Provenance Blockchain, according to the team: "The integration enables Leap as an option for managing and staking HASH, transferring assets, viewing and voting on proposals. Leap is an all-in-one wallet supporting 50+ Cosmos chains."
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange, which in turn is owned by Block.one, a firm with interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets including bitcoin and EOS. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.