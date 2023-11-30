Protocol Village: Arbitrum Lands RARI's New NFT-Focused Layer-2 Chain

Nov. 30: RARI Foundation, focused on NFT infrastructure, announced that it has used Arbitrum Orbit technology to create a new layer-2 chain, RARI Chain, and has just unveiled the test network. The project helps to guarantee creator royalties, taking a step further to build NFT infrastructure, according to the team: "Designed with creators and collectors in mind, the RARI Chain emerges as a key NFT infrastructure solution – an EVM-equivalent chain built on Arbitrum, designed to deliver a royalty-enforcing, high-speed, low-cost and developer-friendly network for creators, collectors, and builders. RARI Chain embeds royalties seamlessly on the node level, empowering creators with the freedom to create and fueling cross-market interoperability."