Protocol Village: Movement Labs Says 'Move Virtual Machine' to Use Celestia, Snowman
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of Nov. 16-22, with live updates throughout.
Nov. 27: Movement Labs announced the launch of M2, "the first Move Virtual Machine L2 for Ethereum, scaled with Celestia as modular DA," according to the team: "M2 will enable developers to launch secure, performant and high-throughput Move VM rollups as easily as they do smart contracts. M2 integrates Celestia for data availability, Snowman for shared sequencing, and the Move Virtual Machine for execution, which is capable of 145k+ transactions per second as well as localized fee markets to mitigate gas spikes."
Protocol Village is a regular feature of The Protocol, our weekly newsletter exploring the tech behind crypto, one block at a time. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Wednesday. Project teams can submit updates here. For previous versions of Protocol Village, please go here.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange, which in turn is owned by Block.one, a firm with interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets including bitcoin and EOS. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.