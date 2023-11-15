Standard Chartered Investment Arm Launches Tokenization Platform
Libeara will enable the creation of a tokenized Singapore dollar government bond fund.
SC Ventures, the fintech investment and venture arm of banking group Standard Chartered, announced a new tokenization platform, Libeara, on Tuesday.
The platform will enable the creation of a tokenized Singapore dollar government bond fund for accredited investors, according to the announcement. Libeara has also partnered with FundBridge Capital, an organization for fund managers in Singapore.
"By partnering with Libeara to offer a tokenized Singapore dollar government bond fund for all our investors, we are ensuring that we can provide additional investment opportunities enabled by lower operating costs, higher transparency and higher operational efficiency,” Sue Lynn Lim, CEO and COO of FundBridge Capital said in the press statement.
Banks and other financial players are increasingly offering tokenized assets. HSBC said last week that it had recently introduced tokenized gold and that it planned to offer a tokenized securities custody service for institutions. Last month, Singapore, Japan, U.K. and Swiss regulators said they planned to conduct tokenization tests for asset management products.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.