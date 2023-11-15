Protocol Village: Nocturne, Protocol for On-Chain Private Accounts, Deploys v1 to Ethereum
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of Nov. 16-22, with live updates throughout.
Nov. 16: Nocturne, a protocol enabling on-chain private accounts, has announced the successful deployment of Nocturne v1 to Ethereum mainnet. According to the team: "This marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a more private and accessible Ethereum. For the first time, users will have a compatible and easy-to-use product resembling a private onchain account."
