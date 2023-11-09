Venture Capital Lightspeed Faction Starts $285M Fund for Blockchain Startups
The new fund will focus mainly on early-stage crypto projects, participating in seed-stage and Series A funding rounds.
Lightspeed Faction, a blockchain-focused venture capital (VC) firm, is starting a new $285 million fund that will primarily invest in early-stage projects.
The VC, whose team members previously worked at Amber Group, Blockchain.com, Coinbase, and Lightspeed Venture Capital, will also provide "crypto-native" advice to the projects it will invest in.
"Faction offers founders access to a team of experienced blockchain investors and operators, servicing the industry at a time when many have fled," the firm said in a statement Thursday. "The team is primed to provide crypto-native advice, with team members hailing from."
The new fund comes as optimism is trickling into the crypto sector after a prolonged bear market, buoyed by the expectation of bitcoin spot ETF approval by the SEC. Recently, Blockchain Capital, a crypto-focused investment firm, raised $580 million for two new funds. Meanwhile, Nym Technologies attracted $300 million from VCs in a crypto fund that will provide capital to crypto builders, developers and communities with a focus on privacy,
Faction, a joint venture with a $25 billion asset-under-management VC firm Lightspeed Venture Partners, typically invests in seed-stage and Series A funding rounds. The firm has investments in Crossmint, Lens, Narya.ai, Skip.money and Matter Labs, the development team behind the zkSync layer-2 network atop Ethereum.
"The blockchain ecosystem is full of promising projects looking to disrupt everything from financial systems to telecommunication and we look forward to collaborating with them to nurture the next phase of blockchain innovation,” said Banafsheh Fathieh, co-founder and general partner of Lightspeed Faction.
