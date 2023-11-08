Protocol Village: Stackr, Provider of Tools for 'Micro-Rollups,' Raises $5.5M
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of Nov. 9-15, with live updates throughout.
Nov. 9: Stackr Labs, provider of a software development kit to build app-specific "micro-rollups" using Web2 programming languages such as JavaScript and Python, announced its Seed round, raising a total of $5.5 million, according to the team. "The round was led by Archetype, with participation from Lemniscap, a16z CCS, Superscrypt, a_capital, Spartan, Scalar Capital, t0 Capital, as well as a host of angel investors including Anurag Arjun, Sreeram Kanan, Mustafa Al-Bassam, Arjun Bhuptani, Rahul Sethuram, Layne Haber, Lito Coen, Andrew Keys and Devfolio. The raised funds will be used to support team expansion, prepare for the upcoming v1 launch of the platform and to expand Stackr's developer ecosystem."
