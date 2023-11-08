Lukso Blockchain Releases Universal Profiles on Mainnet
The feature went live on main network blockchain two months after it was released on testnet.
Lukso, a layer 1 blockchain for creatives co-founded by blockchain veterans Fabian Vogelsteller and Marjorie Hernandez, is going live with "Universal Profiles" on the main network.
The feature is at the core of the blockchain’s ecosystem, and can be used for all sorts of decentralized applications (for example social media, NFTs, payments), integrating the activity of creators under one smart contract based-account that is supposed to be more than just a wallet address.
Hernandez said in a press release that Universal Profiles could be compared with a Swiss Army knife: “multifunctional and essential.”
“Universal Profiles will become adopted across creative industries and used not only for people and creators, but also for AI’s, objects and more,” Hernandez said.
Lukso launched its main network earlier this year, and Universal Profiles were on a test network since September.
Vogelsteller is known as the godfather of the ERC-20 token, since he helped to invent the ubiquitous standard while at the Ethereum Foundation, prior to leaving in 2018 to pursue Lukso.
“The problem we're solving is multifaceted,” Vogelsteller told CoinDesk in an interview. “This is not just a new kind of fancy wallet, this is a full on very flexible account system that on the one hand has a face, but you can also interact with any smart contract whatsoever people create.”
