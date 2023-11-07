The Graph, Known as 'Google of Web3,' Plans AI-Assisted Querying
The blockchain indexing protocol released a new roadmap to add features, in one of the project's biggest upgrades since a $50 million fundraising in 2022.
The Graph, a protocol for indexing and querying data stored on blockchains, plans to add AI-assisted querying with large language models as part of a suite of new features disclosed Tuesday.
The "New Era" roadmap outlines one of the biggest upgrades for the project since a $50 million fundraising last year.
Other planned features include "the introduction of Firehose and Substreams" along with verifiable data and provision of files and archive data," according to the press release.
Firehose is a new technology for increasing the speed of indexing blockchain data, while Substreams "enables developers to write Rust modules, composing data streams alongside the community, and provides extremely high-performance indexing by virtue of parallelization, in a streaming-first fashion," according to a blog post.
"The roadmap also presents a solution to accessing Ethereum’s archive data (for when EIP-4444 goes live)," according to the press release.
According to officials with the project, The Graph has been called the "Google of Web3" for its indexing capabilities – essentially feeding data stored on blockchains to developers for use in their applications.
"Incredible innovations are being worked on that will fundamentally change how people interact with Web3 data," Eva Beylin, director of The Graph Foundation, which supports growth on The Graph Network, said in the release.
The Graph, through its web of “delegators” and “indexers,” allows web3 developers to view blockchain data without trusting centralized intermediaries for the data’s accuracy.
In June, The Graph began the final phase of its migration from Ethereum ot the layer 2 scaling solution Arbitrum.
The Graph enables developers to query data from 40 networks and raised $50 million in a 2022 funding round, which saw participation from Tiger Global, Blockwall Digital, Fenbushi Capital, FinTech Collective and Reciprocal Ventures.
