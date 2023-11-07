Nil Foundation Plans New Ethereum Rollup With Zero-Knowledge Proofs, Sharding
The foundation claims that this will be the first ZK rollup that enables sharding, combining two popular scaling technologies.
Ethereum research and development firm Nil Foundation announced Tuesday that it's coming out with its own rollup network, called “zkSharding.”
The foundation says the new network will be Ethereum's first ZK rollup to enable sharding – an alchemy that combines two popular scaling technologies, zero-knowledge proofs and sharding. The combination should enable composability without compromising the security of the network, according to a press release.
The rollup will leverage zero-knowledge proofs – a type of cryptography that's become one of 2023's hottest trends in blockchain technology – to validate transactions from these shards, before those proofs get submitted to the primary Ethereum network.
“We’re trying to bring that long-promised sharding, which has been on the roadmap for a while, but to try to bring it in a non-invasive way, ” Misha Komarov, the CEO and co-founder of Nil Foundation, told CoinDesk in an interview.
Read more: Much Ado About =Nil;
