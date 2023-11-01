The Protocol: Celestia Airdrop Gets Crypto Users Asking About Starknet Despite No Similar Plans

WEN STARKNET? This week's airdrop by the data-availability network Celestia of its TIA tokens elicited a congratulatory post on X from the official account for Starknet, one of the leading Ethereum layer-2 networks. In response, one quick-witted X user posted, "Your turn soon." The snarky retort referred to Starknet's own STRK tokens, which have been minted and are being awarded to early project contributors – even though they are locked up from trading at least until next April. Starknet confirmed in July 2022 that a token was needed "to operate the ecosystem, maintain and secure it, decide on its values and strategic goals, and direct its evolution." And then in November of that year the STRK tokens were deployed on the Ethereum main network. The news this week was that the Starknet Foundation allocated some 50 million STRK tokens to a new Early Community Member Program, or ECMP for short. The Starknet Foundation's tokens come from its original grant of 50.1% of the initial minted supply of 10 billion STRK, so that works out to a hoard of about 5 billion STRK. Since the tokens aren't trading, there's no easy way to estimate the value – especially with any potential payday still many months away. But the awards could help Starknet grow and retain its community, especially during the current "crypto winter" where resources are tight – and as rival projects including Arbitrum, the biggest layer-2 blockchain atop Ethereum, move forward with their own incentive programs. Starknet officials have not confirmed any plans for an airdrop.