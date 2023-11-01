Protocol Village: Toposware, Specialist in Zero-Knowlege Cryptography, Raises $5M
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of Nov. 2-8, with live updates throughout.
Nov. 2: Toposware, a specialist in the technology of zero-knowledge cryptography, announced the completion of a $5 million strategic seed extension round. "This latest funding round was purposefully constructed to bring key VCs and industry leaders on board with direct experience in building global standards, scaling ubiquitous products to massive market share, and aligning access and utility within target market sectors," according to a press release. Investors included Evolution Equity Partners, Triatomic Capital, K2 Access Fund and Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal.
Io.net Announces Beta Launch of 'World's Largest Decentralized AI Compute Cloud'
Nov. 2: Io.net, a decentralized computing network for AI startups, is announcing this week the beta launch of what it describes as the world's largest decentralized AI compute cloud. According to a press release, the announcement will be made at the main stage of Solana's Breakpoint conference in Amsterdam.
