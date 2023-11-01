Protocol Village: Toposware, Specialist in Zero-Knowlege Cryptography, Raises $5M

Bitcoin
$35,308.99+2.19%
Ethereum
$1,850.85+2.28%
Binance Coin
$227.83+0.82%
XRP
$0.61072141+2.45%
Solana
$42.84+14.26%
Cardano
$0.30817194+5.79%
Dogecoin
$0.06890184+1.78%
Tron
$0.10098668+4.40%
Toncoin
$2.19-0.10%
Chainlink
$11.67+2.83%
Polygon
$0.66792360+5.76%
Polkadot
$4.76+7.47%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$35,265.54+2.01%
Litecoin
$69.94+1.97%
Bitcoin Cash
$246.10+0.92%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000793+2.25%
Avalanche
$12.23+9.12%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.89-2.05%
Uniswap
$4.77+15.16%
Stellar
$0.12260018+1.73%
TrueUSD
$0.99562056-0.44%
Monero
$171.61-0.43%
OKB
$46.26+2.65%
Ethereum Classic
$17.85+3.08%
Cosmos
$7.96+1.26%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.03%
Filecoin
$3.92+3.22%
Internet Computer
$4.05+2.74%
Hedera
$0.05340702+2.99%
Aptos
$7.18+4.31%
Lido DAO
$1.87+2.95%
Cronos
$0.06237601+1.69%
NEAR Protocol
$1.56+18.72%
Quant
$104.65+1.51%
VeChain
$0.01944344+3.71%
Arbitrum
$1.03+9.92%
Aave
$89.49+10.79%
Optimism
$1.44+3.09%
Injective Protocol
$14.95+7.54%
Maker
$1,335.50-2.01%
Kaspa
$0.05185598+3.80%
The Graph
$0.11494021+10.30%
Bitcoin SV
$49.07+1.13%
Stacks
$0.64481655+3.56%
Algorand
$0.11475367+5.25%
THORChain
$3.02+3.22%
Render Token
$2.41+2.16%
MultiverseX
$32.36+8.59%
Immutable X
$0.67729793+3.56%
Synthetix
$2.35+4.46%
Theta
$0.76315607+7.72%
Tezos
$0.78854422+5.42%
EOS
$0.65676413+3.11%
The Sandbox
$0.35470419+3.19%
USDD
$1.00-0.06%
Axie Infinity
$5.50+1.56%
Fantom
$0.25491039+5.61%
NEO
$10.09+7.70%
XDC Network
$0.05055430-3.85%
Decentraland
$0.37751261+4.81%
Kava.io
$0.68548535+2.34%
Mina
$0.59769909+1.57%
Conflux
$0.16834869-1.33%
Flow
$0.54033059+5.14%
eCash
$0.00002859+1.88%
Gala
$0.01961915+3.00%
GateToken
$3.86+1.42%
ApeCoin
$1.36+2.56%
IOTA
$0.16243352+3.02%
Chiliz
$0.06896046+5.01%
PAX Gold
$1,964.33-0.24%
Rocket Pool
$23.58+1.30%
Curve DAO Token
$0.51847425+8.87%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.09+0.86%
Frax Share
$5.97+2.34%
KuCoin Token
$4.62+0.83%
Sui
$0.46212466+5.00%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99981431-0.05%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-1.32%
Klaytn
$0.13426571+1.26%
GMX
$47.22+6.15%
Radix
$0.04156811-2.59%
dYdX
$2.38+3.35%
Casper
$0.03626414+8.32%
Arweave
$6.26+6.32%
Wemix
$1.26+4.43%
Woo Network
$0.22740927+7.75%
Fetch.ai
$0.37841968+6.27%
Huobi Token
$2.42+1.45%
Luna Classic
$0.00006501+2.32%
Qtum
$3.52+13.29%
Nexo
$0.65206184+2.39%
Zilliqa
$0.02022325+8.27%
Dash
$29.92+2.46%
FLOKI
$0.00003301+1.23%
1inch Network
$0.31311775+8.68%
Compound
$47.66+5.30%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21354219+4.12%
Astar
$0.05621625+5.27%
PancakeSwap
$1.32+7.72%
SafePal
$0.70875935+1.73%
Illuvium
$49.56+1.80%
SingularityNET
$0.23594069+4.81%
NEM
$0.03248380+4.53%
Oasis Network
$0.05719562+13.10%
Flare
$0.01059797+2.72%
Polymath Network
$0.31750000-6.40%
Gnosis
$107.50-0.45%
Celo
$0.53224994+10.87%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.11+2.45%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.46175453+1.66%
Enjin
$0.26008391+4.00%
Loopring
$0.20651538+5.13%
Holo
$0.00143880+4.49%
Mask Network
$3.08+5.53%
BLUR
$0.23851971+0.61%
Stepn
$0.19164438+3.80%
Chia
$27.62+0.71%
Convex Finance
$3.01+7.48%
Ankr
$0.02383323+4.67%
Zcash
$28.72+1.83%
Akash Network
$1.03+0.70%
IoTeX
$0.02362139+8.93%
Osmosis
$0.35633455-1.00%
Golem
$0.22144846+2.03%
Sushiswap
$1.14+49.84%
ICON
$0.22487562+1.72%
Helium
$1.51+0.45%
Status
$0.05480261+7.69%
Beldex
$0.03665776+24.67%
Worldcoin
$1.90-6.09%
Ravencoin
$0.01755943+2.84%
Kusama
$23.22+9.78%
Wax
$0.06161399+0.65%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.00+3.51%
Audius
$0.17614160+6.63%
Merit Circle
$0.46611722+2.91%
SEI
$0.11393592+2.14%
Decred
$13.09+0.57%
Band Protocol
$1.46+2.85%
Aragon
$4.91+2.67%
Yearn Finance
$5,847.26+3.04%
Livepeer
$6.47+5.12%
JasmyCoin
$0.00393395+1.62%
Siacoin
$0.00363110-0.65%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+3.26%
Waves
$1.84+3.95%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.73525266-1.19%
SXP
$0.31424916+2.35%
Ocean Protocol
$0.40111869+8.00%
tomiNet
$2.03+0.12%
Moonbeam
$0.21170342+3.98%
Axelar
$0.35949258+3.45%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.35%
Biconomy
$0.23634847+2.16%
Liquity
$1.65-0.14%
EthereumPoW
$1.43+1.12%
Balancer
$3.52+4.17%
Harmony
$0.01233321+5.58%
MAGIC
$0.61614603+7.44%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17816961+0.08%
Lisk
$0.99985609+1.30%
Kyber Network
$0.81701683+10.33%
API3
$1.42+14.36%
Gains Network
$4.08-0.06%
Kadena
$0.53302212+5.78%
Horizen
$9.38+4.95%
Skale
$0.02652604+4.06%
Bluzelle
$0.29728549-0.89%
DigiByte
$0.00727854+3.17%
Coin98
$0.19261733+6.78%
Cartesi
$0.14948808+2.39%
UMA Protocol
$1.51+3.91%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00263696-5.17%
TerraUSD
$0.01200909+1.18%
PlayDapp
$0.18604730+1.56%
OriginTrail
$0.26825412+5.34%
Celsius
$0.24114567+5.99%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019+4.42%
GAS
$7.32+11.25%
Steem
$0.22503305+2.76%
Nervos Network
$0.00301598+4.66%
Powerledger
$0.23170530-1.78%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.09+2.63%
Amp
$0.00174011+8.60%
Stargate Finance
$0.47655514+2.83%
Joe
$0.27934592+6.63%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01871669+17.55%
Radiant Capital
$0.25967654+5.90%
Nano
$0.68604873+2.13%
Stormx
$0.00831025+8.02%
Covalent
$0.14420574+1.60%
Numeraire
$14.11+2.60%
iExec RLC
$1.17+3.05%
Marlin
$0.01024326+6.86%
OMG Network
$0.57453687+2.02%
Celer Network
$0.01402454+0.91%
Civic
$0.09720021+2.28%
Raydium
$0.32364366+54.69%
Bancor
$0.54191425+1.73%
Secret
$0.29102275+2.07%
Radworks
$1.53+6.40%
SPACE ID
$0.25689135+3.70%
Syscoin
$0.10171288+6.46%
Dent
$0.00076627+4.49%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.89547462+3.44%
RACA
$0.00020952+2.10%
Adventure Gold
$0.90378882+9.62%
Synapse
$0.36558143+5.87%
Chromia
$0.11864392+4.37%
WINkLink
$0.00007157+1.80%
Sweat Economy
$0.00904006+0.02%
Core
$0.40560801-1.49%
Stella
$0.08085492+4.48%
Keep Network
$0.12029095+13.23%
Verasity
$0.00640798+3.26%
Spell Token
$0.00051572+3.48%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$8.65-3.29%
Sun Token
$0.00668059+5.21%
Galxe
$1.39+2.53%
Storj
$0.44037173+3.87%
Verge
$0.00380295+1.22%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+2.30%
Origin Protocol
$0.12248418+3.54%
Aergo
$0.13630430+1.67%
NKN
$0.09303326+4.45%
COTI
$0.04781372+4.20%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.25567012+14.88%
MetisDAO
$13.79+4.56%
Bifrost
$0.04283103-0.48%
Gitcoin
$0.96193357+3.38%
Request
$0.07472610+1.24%
MOBOX
$0.27475296+6.14%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01573495-0.28%
Gods Unchained
$0.21776748-1.49%
WazirX
$0.11715519+3.06%
Maple
$6.57-0.88%
Yield Guild Games
$0.27311229+1.80%
Saitama
$0.00112077+1.33%
Hashflow
$0.28436915+8.71%
Badger DAO
$2.50+4.45%
ARPA
$0.05044600+8.26%
Ren
$0.04948056+1.87%
XYO Network
$0.00349691+1.49%
Acala Token
$0.05437713-4.82%
LooksRare
$0.08173765+26.62%
Alien Worlds
$0.01180903+2.82%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.59699767+2.40%
Aavegotchi
$0.83693745-0.60%
Boba Network
$0.12185881+2.36%
Orchid
$0.07094248+4.55%
TrueFi
$0.03903138+4.42%
Index Chain
$0.05221429+3.24%
BarnBridge
$4.13+0.00%
SuperRare
$0.06036242+1.34%
CEEK VR
$0.04581908+5.83%
Litentry
$0.79045217+0.88%
Moonriver
$4.39+3.81%
Bonk
$0.00000085+24.26%
Reef
$0.00154018+3.88%
Voyager Token
$0.11864029-1.21%
Star Atlas
$0.00241097+14.83%
Polkastarter
$0.32560340+7.69%
Aurora
$0.08499469-3.48%
Ethernity
$1.62+0.06%
LCX
$0.04048984+1.15%
Rally
$0.00597347+0.93%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04841774+4.28%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.25173740+15.65%
DIA
$0.26054768+2.56%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.01-0.52%
Alchemix
$14.39+4.12%
Virtua
$0.02326025+2.92%
Travala.com
$0.49928881+2.33%
CLV
$0.03531278+2.31%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+3.79%
0x
$0.27394806-1.91%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00713442+2.29%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16540301+0.70%
Keep3rV1
$49.41+2.83%
BENQI
$0.00597454+6.04%
Enzyme
$16.24+0.06%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00521502+9.53%
Onyxcoin
$0.00077081+0.76%
Harvest Finance
$27.22+3.98%
district0x
$0.02310000+0.06%
Velas
$0.00658608-1.22%
StaFi
$0.29386660+4.17%
MXC
$0.00661618-0.20%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000051+4.60%
Serum
$0.03998382+10.88%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.86+1.16%
Rarible
$0.99321604+4.76%
Decentral Games
$0.01535359+2.87%
Tamadoge
$0.00821548+1.72%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00955029-6.95%
Tokemak
$0.35799131-2.18%
MOON
$0.06044134-4.64%
Augur
$0.69074592+2.98%
Quantstamp
$0.00771518+1.79%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01266508-1.59%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04579115+1.92%
FTX Token
$1.26+3.96%
Braintrust
$0.40532789+2.45%
Pepe
$0.00000118+2.17%
BitDAO
$0.39005100+0.83%
Threshold
$0.02563101+14.17%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10221815+5.76%
Human
$0.04645760+0.13%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+1.85%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09-0.77%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.09%
PayPal USD
$0.98781661+0.40%
Highstreet
$1.35+2.20%
Tether
$1.00-0.02%
USDC
$1.00-0.03%
Dai
$0.99939924-0.07%
Technology

Protocol Village: Toposware, Specialist in Zero-Knowlege Cryptography, Raises $5M

The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of Nov. 2-8, with live updates throughout.

By Bradley Keoun
AccessTimeIconNov 1, 2023 at 9:39 p.m. UTC
Scene from Protocol Village at Consensus 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Scene from Protocol Village at Consensus 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Nov. 2: Toposware, a specialist in the technology of zero-knowledge cryptography, announced the completion of a $5 million strategic seed extension round. "This latest funding round was purposefully constructed to bring key VCs and industry leaders on board with direct experience in building global standards, scaling ubiquitous products to massive market share, and aligning access and utility within target market sectors," according to a press release. Investors included Evolution Equity Partners, Triatomic Capital, K2 Access Fund and Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal.

Protocol Village is a regular feature of The Protocol, our weekly newsletter exploring the tech behind crypto, one block at a time. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Wednesday. Project teams can submit updates here. For previous versions of Protocol Village, please go here.

Io.net Announces Beta Launch of 'World's Largest Decentralized AI Compute Cloud'

Nov. 2: Io.net, a decentralized computing network for AI startups, is announcing this week the beta launch of what it describes as the world's largest decentralized AI compute cloud. According to a press release, the announcement will be made at the main stage of Solana's Breakpoint conference in Amsterdam.

Edited by Bradley Keoun.

