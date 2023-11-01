3 Greenshoot Sectors in the Blockchain Space

Whereas Web2 has progressed from social to finance, Web3 is moving from finance to social. From Friend.tech to on-chain loyalty, recently there has been more attention on the social element of Web3, seeking to use tokenization to transform social behavior. As consumer transactions may become more frequent on-chain, we believe stablecoins playing an increasingly important role as an on-ramp and off-ramp settlement solution between DeFi and TradFi use-cases.