Starknet Foundation Showers STRK Tokens on Contributors, Though They're Not Trading Yet

The foundation, formed in November 2022 after the initial developer StarkWare minted 10 billion STRK tokens, is now awarding early contributors to the Ethereum layer-2 network – even though they're locked for trading at least until next April.

By Bradley Keoun Oct 30, 2023 at 7:23 p.m. UTC