Cracks Appear as Ethereum Staking Demand Wanes

MAWR JOB CUTS. For the third straight week, reports of job cuts have filled the blockchain news headlines, offering further evidence of the economic toll of crypto winter. CoinDesk broke the news last week that CertiK, the blockchain code auditor, had made a “strategic workforce adjustment” impacting 30-40 people, or about 15% of the company’s workforce. The recent cuts were made “in response to evolving market dynamics,” according to the team. It was a harsh comedown, since the company CertiK raised nearly $150 million of fresh capital just last year. The Block reported last week that Parity Technologies, a primary developer of the Polkadot blockchain, would be “sunsetting some of its existing go-to-market functions,” and “impacting staffing” as a result. Transactions are down across the blockchain industry, and the crypto firm Galaxy noted in a research report that the “VC fundraising environment remains extremely challenging,” and that “a lack of significant new venture dollars will continue to pressure founders.”