Technology

Bitcoin Magazine Owner Backs First Ordinals Fund, Which Bought $85K Rock

The "Unbroken Chain" fund, as it is known, plans to raise $5 million from its limited partners and will trade in various Ordinals types, including BRC-20 tokens – sometimes positioned as NFTs on Bitcoin. Already the new group has bought an image of a rock for about $85,000.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconOct 17, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. UTC
https://ordiscan.com/collections

https://ordiscan.com/collections

A new fund backed by the owner of Bitcoin Magazine plans to raise $5 million to activity trade Ordinals and inscriptions – at the core of the NFTs-on-Bitcoin mania that created buzz and congestion earlier this year on the oldest and largest blockchain.

The fund, Unbroken Chain, will be led by Asher Corson, portfolio manager at Consolidated Trading, according to a press release. General partners include UXTO Management, the fund arm of Bitcoin Magazine owner BTC Inc., and Isabel Foxen Duke, the former communications director of Ordinals creator Casey Rodarmor.

The new fund claims to be "the first managed funds to actively trade Ordinals and inscriptions," including BRC-20 tokens, a category whose name flicks at the ubiquitous ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. Anonymous BRC-20 creator "Domo" is also backing the Unbroken Chain fund.

Unbroken Chain has already started investing early contributions of $1.5 million, with initial assets including a Bitcoin Rock – from the first contiguous collection of inscribed Ordinals – purchased on Sept. 20 for 3 BTC (roughly $85,000), according to the statement.

Ordinals is a protocol that allows non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to be stored on the Bitcoin blockchain, through embedding data, known as "inscriptions," into smaller BTC transactions.

While Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens could bring greater utility to Bitcoin, they are controversial among some developers who believe that they are clogging up the network and raising fees and that they "pollute" the blockchain with data that has nothing to do with Satoshi Nakamoto’s mission of a peer-to-peer system of money transfer.

“We’re thrilled to be leading the charge of institutional investment directly into Ordinals assets,” UTXO Management investor and Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey said in the release.

Edited by Bradley Keoun.






DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3.