FTX Bankruptcy Estate Stakes $150M SOL and ETH as Sam Bankman-Fried's Trial Continues

Addresses tied to the bankrupt crypto exchange controlled by a creditors’ group have apparently staked the tokens to earn yield, blockchain data suggests.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconOct 16, 2023 at 7:19 a.m. UTC
Updated Oct 16, 2023 at 7:46 a.m. UTC

The FTX bankruptcy estate has apparently staked millions of dollars worth of ether (ETH) and solana's SOL over the weekend, blockchain addresses tied to the crypto exchange apparently show.

Over 5.5 million SOL, worth $122 million at current prices, and just over 24,000 ETH, worth $30 million, have been staked, separate transactions viewable on the blockchain show.

Solana blockchain transaction showing SOL staked to Figment by FTX wallet address. (SolScan)
Solana blockchain transaction showing SOL staked to Figment by FTX wallet address. (SolScan)

Staking refers to locking up crypto holdings on a blockchain to help maintain the network in turn of token rewards. The move may help the estate earn a significant amount over the next few years as rewards are generated on the staked positions.

On-chain watchers on social app X citing the data said the SOL seemed to have been staked on Figment, where it will earn 6.79% annualized on the holdings – or over $8 million in SOL tokens which gets compounded.

Ethereum transactions show the ether was staked directly on the network, where it’s set to earn 3.4% annualized currently – or $1 million in ETH tokens.

FTX was an early investor in Solana and regularly receives a significant volume of SOL unlocked according to a planned vesting schedule. It held over $1.16 billion worth of the tokens as of September 2023, as per a court filing.

The exchange collapsed after CoinDesk published revelations concerning the state of its balance sheet last year. New CEO John J. Ray III has berated financial controls at the company, while founder Sam Bankman-Fried is undergoing trial.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

