Perpetual Trading Protocol GMX Bags Biggest Chunk of $40M Arbitrum Grant

Bitcoin
$26,741.70+0.15%
Ethereum
$1,543.23+0.20%
Binance Coin
$205.54+0.84%
XRP
$0.48083121+0.90%
Solana
$21.34+0.33%
Cardano
$0.24544598+0.63%
Dogecoin
$0.05801071-0.03%
Tron
$0.08501546-0.54%
Toncoin
$1.96-1.63%
Polygon
$0.51285937+0.74%
Polkadot
$3.69+0.80%
Litecoin
$61.25+0.98%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,761.33-0.09%
Bitcoin Cash
$212.37+0.08%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000683+0.95%
Chainlink
$7.18-0.46%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.71-0.38%
TrueUSD
$0.99923787+0.03%
Avalanche
$9.13+0.94%
Uniswap
$4.01-0.92%
Stellar
$0.10231034+0.84%
Monero
$152.32+0.45%
OKB
$42.68+0.49%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.20%
Ethereum Classic
$14.77+0.36%
Cosmos
$6.55+1.41%
Hedera
$0.04574118-1.09%
Filecoin
$3.22+1.72%
Lido DAO
$1.54+2.88%
Cronos
$0.05027368-1.04%
Internet Computer
$2.94+1.44%
Quant
$85.80+0.02%
Maker
$1,365.52+0.73%
VeChain
$0.01627035+0.58%
Aptos
$4.83+1.13%
Optimism
$1.19-1.46%
Arbitrum
$0.80510386+0.57%
NEAR Protocol
$1.00-0.55%
Aave
$63.30+1.11%
Kaspa
$0.04258598-4.94%
Algorand
$0.09498231+0.97%
The Graph
$0.08013092+0.71%
USDD
$0.99701971-0.37%
Stacks
$0.48435594+0.47%
XDC Network
$0.04676793+0.43%
Bitcoin SV
$33.47+0.24%
Render Token
$1.72-2.07%
Immutable X
$0.51944653+0.27%
Injective Protocol
$7.45+2.96%
Tezos
$0.65110000+1.53%
MultiverseX
$23.47+2.46%
EOS
$0.53939353+1.95%
Synthetix
$1.85-1.77%
The Sandbox
$0.28339222+1.65%
Theta
$0.58488574-0.31%
Axie Infinity
$4.22+0.52%
Decentraland
$0.27839048+0.90%
Fantom
$0.18148823+1.58%
THORChain
$1.65+9.03%
GateToken
$3.61-0.03%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99708382-0.35%
Kava.io
$0.57695600+0.63%
NEO
$6.76+1.07%
PAX Gold
$1,884.94+0.25%
eCash
$0.00002393+0.36%
Flow
$0.41691719+0.71%
KuCoin Token
$4.38+0.39%
Radix
$0.03997053-1.62%
Frax Share
$5.48-0.52%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.96515276+5.09%
Curve DAO Token
$0.43600781+2.29%
ApeCoin
$1.06+1.80%
IOTA
$0.14222568+1.04%
Conflux
$0.11497701+0.72%
Klaytn
$0.12085960+1.89%
Chiliz
$0.05479639+0.89%
Gala
$0.01362158+1.11%
Huobi Token
$2.28-0.06%
Rocket Pool
$18.04-4.81%
Mina
$0.36143595+2.17%
Sui
$0.40843928+0.13%
BitTorrent
$0.00000037-0.83%
Casper
$0.03040188+0.11%
Luna Classic
$0.00005696+2.20%
dYdX
$1.84+0.38%
GMX
$35.14-0.54%
Wemix
$0.97709662-0.62%
Woo Network
$0.17437284+4.24%
Nexo
$0.52876441+0.50%
Dash
$25.13+0.12%
Compound
$40.52+0.53%
Zilliqa
$0.01597654+0.72%
Arweave
$3.88+2.20%
1inch Network
$0.24107358+1.12%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16850432+1.46%
SafePal
$0.59592754+2.58%
Gnosis
$93.37-0.52%
PancakeSwap
$1.09-0.69%
Illuvium
$39.95-1.20%
Flare
$0.00932274+1.37%
NEM
$0.02485651+2.35%
Qtum
$2.13+2.52%
Astar
$0.04159009+0.87%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.16%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.26-0.53%
Celo
$0.41380310+2.29%
Fetch.ai
$0.20338712+0.59%
Convex Finance
$2.61+1.84%
Mask Network
$2.55+0.48%
Loopring
$0.16661623+1.90%
Helium
$1.43-0.94%
SingularityNET
$0.16579494+0.02%
Oasis Network
$0.04029200+1.26%
Worldcoin
$1.46-3.07%
Zcash
$24.84+0.28%
Decred
$12.40+1.31%
Aragon
$4.67+1.07%
Ankr
$0.01869279+0.98%
SEI
$0.10326783+0.59%
Holo
$0.00104611+2.06%
Stepn
$0.14392945+2.67%
tomiNet
$2.45-6.01%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.04-0.29%
FLOKI
$0.00001795+7.75%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.71089733-0.26%
Golem
$0.17459254+1.46%
IoTeX
$0.01815787+1.10%
Beldex
$0.03024422+0.59%
Yearn Finance
$5,103.36+0.12%
Akash Network
$0.76989374-0.95%
Ravencoin
$0.01419857+2.38%
Livepeer
$5.72+2.73%
Enjin
$0.16731187-0.31%
ICON
$0.16620858+2.40%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.40188139+0.88%
BLUR
$0.16017077+3.47%
Osmosis
$0.25071959-0.80%
Audius
$0.13845300+3.45%
Merit Circle
$0.33003920+1.70%
SXP
$0.26264478+0.71%
Kusama
$16.96+0.52%
Wax
$0.04484523-0.45%
JasmyCoin
$0.00304935+0.75%
Waves
$1.47+2.43%
Siacoin
$0.00284937+0.09%
Axelar
$0.33590653-0.69%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.07%
Moonbeam
$0.18097139+0.57%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17134523+0.04%
Biconomy
$0.20650991+1.12%
Band Protocol
$1.01-1.12%
Liquity
$1.46+0.82%
Balancer
$3.03+0.14%
EthereumPoW
$1.22+3.40%
Ocean Protocol
$0.28546395+0.50%
MAGIC
$0.48763944-1.02%
Harmony
$0.00919912+2.23%
Kyber Network
$0.64257025+0.03%
Lisk
$0.74724157+1.31%
TerraUSD
$0.01104726-0.22%
Polymath Network
$0.11870000+0.94%
Kadena
$0.42443100-1.19%
Horizen
$7.37+0.15%
Sushiswap
$0.54008314+0.68%
Skale
$0.02086604+3.15%
Gains Network
$3.09+3.12%
DigiByte
$0.00615433+0.60%
API3
$1.01-1.70%
UMA Protocol
$1.27+1.37%
Cartesi
$0.12580092+1.68%
Status
$0.02329272+2.26%
Nervos Network
$0.00260221+1.19%
Stargate Finance
$0.41539791+1.53%
OriginTrail
$0.21806346-0.41%
PlayDapp
$0.14637298+1.05%
Nano
$0.60598159+0.75%
Coin98
$0.13338620-1.98%
Amp
$0.00142694-0.23%
Joe
$0.22622361+0.63%
Steem
$0.16947183-0.07%
Bancor
$0.51632842+0.74%
Sweat Economy
$0.00942080-0.95%
Numeraire
$11.70+0.83%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+0.17%
Stormx
$0.00635964+0.58%
Radiant Capital
$0.21405191+0.18%
Powerledger
$0.15885770+5.65%
iExec RLC
$0.94242224+0.36%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.81+0.58%
Celer Network
$0.01159638+1.81%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01315503+0.15%
Core
$0.39506602-0.17%
Covalent
$0.10587402-6.19%
Marlin
$0.00790441+1.20%
Request
$0.08117046-18.50%
Radworks
$1.23+0.97%
OMG Network
$0.43652907+2.60%
Civic
$0.07452180+1.80%
Storj
$0.40726598-1.42%
Origin Protocol
$0.11630827-0.68%
Syscoin
$0.08059770+0.43%
Stella
$0.07069325+1.02%
Keep Network
$0.10525843+20.32%
WINkLink
$0.00005890-0.85%
Dent
$0.00057884+2.14%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00132682-0.14%
Spell Token
$0.00043987+1.41%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.67320023+2.73%
Celsius
$0.12762664+1.12%
NKN
$0.08238425+1.55%
Hashflow
$0.30255068+2.22%
Galxe
$1.14+0.51%
Verge
$0.00320036+0.94%
Synapse
$0.27480559+0.49%
Gitcoin
$0.84896836+0.94%
Chromia
$0.08849563+1.88%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01434142+0.27%
Sun Token
$0.00532913-0.33%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.86-2.11%
Secret
$0.24241855+0.07%
SPACE ID
$0.17838345+0.07%
Bifrost
$0.03681679+0.85%
Bitgert
$0.00000013-0.28%
MetisDAO
$11.32-0.27%
COTI
$0.03905067-1.21%
Bluzelle
$0.11484527-0.14%
Verasity
$0.00457727+2.43%
Maple
$5.87+5.03%
MOBOX
$0.20843162-0.54%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23843574+1.14%
Aergo
$0.09885539+0.79%
Ren
$0.04357263+1.06%
Adventure Gold
$0.55084693+1.18%
XYO Network
$0.00291954-1.35%
WazirX
$0.08895344+1.44%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.55122440+1.17%
Badger DAO
$1.98-0.08%
ARPA
$0.03999514+0.92%
Aavegotchi
$0.76068257+0.92%
Raydium
$0.16324554+1.49%
Acala Token
$0.04613696+6.96%
Saitama
$0.00084542+0.34%
TrueFi
$0.03432880+2.60%
Boba Network
$0.10431367-1.94%
Orchid
$0.06079012+1.33%
Gods Unchained
$0.14154643+2.93%
SuperRare
$0.05606239-3.50%
Alien Worlds
$0.00945295+1.54%
Index Chain
$0.04360324+3.42%
Voyager Token
$0.11108996-0.57%
GAS
$2.26+1.16%
LCX
$0.04034242+2.56%
Litentry
$0.66478323+4.55%
Moonriver
$3.72+0.98%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00856685-1.78%
CEEK VR
$0.03556744+4.40%
LooksRare
$0.05347983+1.04%
RACA
$0.00008558-1.60%
Reef
$0.00125005+3.22%
Rally
$0.00568782-1.53%
Ethernity
$1.42+2.20%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11778210+3.94%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.75+2.89%
Polkastarter
$0.25789329+1.49%
DIA
$0.22620461+1.66%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04098505+0.67%
MOON
$0.22258923-4.93%
BarnBridge
$2.53+55.41%
Virtua
$0.01903526+1.77%
Alchemix
$11.49+0.63%
CLV
$0.02981068+1.09%
Travala.com
$0.42030610+0.23%
Keep3rV1
$42.33+0.17%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13495836-2.75%
Star Atlas
$0.00142471+0.79%
Enzyme
$13.86+1.10%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17441717-3.05%
BENQI
$0.00486694+0.42%
Onyxcoin
$0.00071717+0.67%
0x
$0.19838180+4.56%
Aurora
$0.04930776-1.70%
district0x
$0.022700000.00%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+1.56%
MXC
$0.00691063-2.36%
Velas
$0.00606101+2.56%
Harvest Finance
$22.42+1.96%
StaFi
$0.24689860+1.24%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.64+1.36%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00293853+0.49%
Serum
$0.03192030-5.71%
Decentral Games
$0.01320809+0.84%
Rarible
$0.83803623-2.28%
Tamadoge
$0.00810188+0.51%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000031-7.86%
Bonk
$0.00000018-6.14%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00835559+1.86%
Quantstamp
$0.00982064+2.13%
Tokemak
$0.37113613-0.95%
Augur
$0.47442004-4.24%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01334431+0.74%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04062089+0.93%
FTX Token
$1.05+0.30%
Braintrust
$0.38236038-0.48%
Pepe
$0.00000063+0.22%
BitDAO
$0.35036432-9.84%
Threshold
$0.02196937+18.67%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.07983548+1.32%
Human
$0.04057799-3.88%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.01%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.06-0.86%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.28%
PayPal USD
$1.00+0.29%
Highstreet
$1.11+0.16%
Tether
$1.00+0.05%
USDC
$1.00+0.15%
Dai
$1.00+0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Perpetual Trading Protocol GMX Bags Biggest Chunk of $40M Arbitrum Grant

Arbitrum projects will receive token grants that may help attract new money to the popular blockchain.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconOct 13, 2023 at 8:43 a.m. UTC
hand holding $20 bill in front of trees

(Vitaly Taranov/Unsplash)

Several projects built on the Arbitrum blockchain have bagged a cumulative stash of $40 million in ARB tokens as part of a short-term incentives program (STIP) round that ended late Thursday.

A tally shows 29 Arbitrum projects pitched their product and services to token holders over the past week, hoping to win votes for a chunk of the 50 million ARB tokens, worth nearly $40 million at current prices.

The STIP is a one-time distribution and grantees cannot convert ARB rewards to other tokens or participate in any governance activities. The proposal for the grant was floated and approved earlier in September.

Perpetual trading protocol GMX bagged the most rewards at 12 million ARB, worth just over $10 million, followed by Gains Network at 7 million ARB.

Ether staking powerhouse Lido Finance was among the surprise duds, failing to win approval amid concerns that it could control a third of all staked ether tokens.

These projects are now expected to use the tokens to provide increased rewards for users that support those protocols, such as by supplying liquidity or using services, in a move that may attract funds to the blockchain as traders hunt for investment strategies.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
TechArbitrumDeFi