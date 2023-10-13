CertiK, Blockchain Code Auditor, Makes 'Strategic Workforce Adjustment' of 15%
Just last year, the company raised nearly $150 million of fresh capital. Now, as crypto winter drags on, it is cutting jobs, citing "evolving market dynamics."
CertiK, a auditor of programming code for blockchains and smart contracts, has cut jobs in response to "market dynamics."
“In response to evolving market dynamics, CertiK undertook a strategic workforce adjustment today, impacting fewer than 15% of our colleagues," according to an emailed statement from co-founder and CEO Ronghui Gu. "Our primary aim is to recalibrate our team structure to better align with our long-term strategic aspirations. CertiK remains committed to our mission and is confident that these changes are essential steps towards achieving our goals.”
The move adds to a wave of staffing reductions across the blockchain industry, with prices for bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) stalling out well below their previous market highs. Just over the past few weeks, cuts have been made at Chia Network, Chainalysis and Yield Protocol, Blocknative, Ledger and Yuga Labs.
Last yeart, CertiK closed a $60 million funding round backed by SoftBank Vision Fund and Tiger Global. The funding came two weeks after CertiK announced an $88 million round led by Insight Partners at a $2 billion valuation.
Headquartered in New York City, CertiK offers a set of end-to-end security solutions that can make the company a one-stop shop for customers. Products include code auditing, threat monitoring and asset tracing.
The security service was founded in 2018 by Gu, a computer science professor at Columbia University, and Yale University professor Zhong Shao.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.