The Tech Guru Behind Worldcoin: a Q&A With Tiago Sada

​​So I actually hated crypto when I was building my startup. I thought it was just all a scam, to be honest. And part of my job as a fintech founder, I had to be very good at explaining why it made sense to build the fintech rather than on the crypto route. But after we sold that, and I took a year off just to explore, live in the desert, and a bunch of other stuff, I had a chance to really think about where the future was going and just give crypto another chance.