Protocol Village: VitaDAO, a ‘DeSci DAO,’ Launches Matrix Biosciences

Oct. 9: VitaDAO, a decentralized science (DeSci) DAO, has kickstarted its first biotech company, Matrix Biosciences, in collaboration with Vera Gorbunova of the University of Rochester’s Aging Research Center, according to the team. With an initial $300,000, they'll explore hyaluronic acid-based compounds, aiming to pioneer in cancer and aging treatments, utilizing insights from cancer-resistant naked mole rats. There is an anticipation of "further funding through IP-NFT fractionalization funding in early 2024," according to the release.