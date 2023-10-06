Bitcoin
THORSwap Pauses Platform After Series of FTX Hack-Linked Trades

A THORSwap developer said the team “stands firmly against any and all criminal actions” in a message to CoinDesk.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconOct 6, 2023 at 6:24 a.m. UTC
A pixilated red flag, representing the dangers of an AI (artificial intelligence) pause on innovation.

The recent call for a "pause" on AI innovation should be seen as a red flag. (أخٌ‌في‌الله /Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk)

THORSwap exchange said on Friday it would shift into “maintenance” mode after a series of illicitly-linked funds were passed through the platform in the past several days.

A THORSwap developer said the team “stands firmly against any and all criminal actions” in a message to CoinDesk.

“Yesterday, following a careful evaluation of the situation and consultation with advisors, legal counsel, and law enforcement, the decision was made to temporarily transition the THORSwap interface into maintenance mode,” THORSwap developers said in a tweet.

“This action was taken to swiftly curtail any further potential illicit activity. THORSwap will remain in this mode until a more permanent and robust solution can be implemented to ensure the platform's continued security and integrity,” they added.

The move effectively pauses trading operations. However, services such as lending, borrowing and staking actions are all fully operational.

THORSwap runs on THORChain, a network that allows users to freely trade tokens between different blockchains.

In November 2022, hours after FTX and its related companies filed for bankruptcy, an unknown party managed to drain various wallets of as much as $600 million.

Last week, the hacker, whose identity remains unknown to this date, managed to pass over 15,000 ether using various platforms, including THORSwap. The moving funds, coming soon before FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried goes on trial, deepen one of the ongoing mysteries around the exchange's collapse last year.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.