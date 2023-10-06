Activist Crypto Investors Score $2.5M Bounty After Campaign on FloorDAO

FloorDAO, which seeks to build products for “NFT-Fi,” recently sent over $2.5 million of its treasury – in crypto tokens and NFTs – to a splinter group called FloorkDAO that was controlled by the activist investors. The investors quickly divided that sum amongst themselves in a redemption that valued each FLOOR token at nearly $5, up from $1.89 at the start of the year. The remaining FLOOR tokens are currently trading around $3.88, an indication of the value to those investors who did not choose to exit FloorDAO and instead retained their holdings.