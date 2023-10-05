Friend.Tech Targeted SIM Swaps Worsen as Users Lose More Ether

"When a hacker attempts a SIM swap, defending against it can be straightforward: initiate full re-authentication, encompassing both email and ID, as though it were a new account setup," shared Micky Watkins, founder of World Mobile Group, in a message to CoinDesk. "A challenge arises when a number port is involved. An attacker could visit a mobile store, impersonate the account holder using a business card, and then request to port in their mobile number."