Crypto vs. Banks? It’s Not Either-Or for Chainlink, Ripple

Ripple, whose CTO David Schwartz was one of the original architects of the XRP Ledger blockchain, says on its website it wants to enable global financial institutions to “move, manage and tokenize value.” The company is renewing its push to be seen as an innovator after winning a partial victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in July. The legal case had hung over the company like a Damocles’ sword; the SEC has signaled that it might appeal the decision, though a federal judge has already ruled against that plan.