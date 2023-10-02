Protocol Village: Babylon Unveils Bitcoin Staking Protocol for Cosmos Ecosystem

Oct. 2: Babylon plans to unveil at Cosmoverse its “Bitcoin Staking Protocol MVP,” according to a message from the team. The release “aims to utilize the vast untapped potential of idle Bitcoins, allowing them to boost the economic security of Proof of Stake (PoS) chains and decentralized applications (dApps). Babylon's protocol connects decentralized trust to earn yield, gaining support from prominent Cosmos chains. It addresses the limitations of PoS chains by enabling them to stake bitcoin (BTC) instead of native tokens, enhancing security and reducing inflation pressure. Babylon's approach seamlessly integrates Bitcoin staking with various PoS protocols, expanding Bitcoin's utility. The MVP showcases this technology's first implementation, with plans for adoption in ecosystems like Cosmos, where the demand for Bitcoin staking is evident.” $BTC $ATOM