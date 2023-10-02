Protocol Village: Babylon Unveils Bitcoin Staking Protocol for Cosmos Ecosystem

Bitcoin
$28,359.62+4.39%
Ethereum
$1,728.21+2.59%
Binance Coin
$219.20+1.55%
XRP
$0.52311831+0.63%
Solana
$24.03+3.35%
Cardano
$0.26761894+2.37%
Dogecoin
$0.06367748+1.44%
Tron
$0.08944076+0.69%
Toncoin
$2.06-1.94%
Polkadot
$4.24+1.07%
Polygon
$0.56581060+2.30%
Litecoin
$67.64+0.54%
Bitcoin Cash
$245.71+3.98%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,379.88+3.88%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000752+1.22%
Chainlink
$7.91-1.86%
Uniswap
$4.61+1.72%
TrueUSD
$0.99938241+0.01%
Avalanche
$9.68+0.64%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.67+0.13%
Stellar
$0.11390548+0.52%
Monero
$149.25+1.34%
OKB
$43.96+1.50%
Ethereum Classic
$16.60+1.33%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.11%
Cosmos
$7.39+2.55%
Hedera
$0.05176537+2.93%
Filecoin
$3.42+0.84%
Lido DAO
$1.64-1.83%
Internet Computer
$3.26+0.53%
Cronos
$0.05174058+1.17%
Maker
$1,492.19-3.56%
Aptos
$5.62+1.29%
Quant
$90.25-0.88%
VeChain
$0.01759936+1.25%
Arbitrum
$0.97785458+3.32%
Optimism
$1.46+5.73%
NEAR Protocol
$1.15-0.31%
Kaspa
$0.04975421-0.75%
Aave
$69.88+1.12%
The Graph
$0.09184246+0.52%
Algorand
$0.10385165-0.62%
Stacks
$0.52862926+4.15%
USDD
$0.99593629-0.18%
Bitcoin SV
$37.31+16.76%
XDC Network
$0.05087799+0.14%
Immutable X
$0.60296504+0.13%
Synthetix
$2.15+1.23%
EOS
$0.60178360+1.74%
MultiverseX
$25.82+0.01%
Tezos
$0.69987264+0.85%
Theta
$0.65789039-0.81%
The Sandbox
$0.31836766+0.74%
Injective Protocol
$7.74-1.68%
THORChain
$2.16+12.16%
Render Token
$1.73+7.60%
Axie Infinity
$4.72-0.27%
Radix
$0.05825757+0.22%
Decentraland
$0.32033479+1.38%
Fantom
$0.20576519-0.18%
NEO
$7.59+1.24%
eCash
$0.00002739+9.54%
Kava.io
$0.65574784+2.21%
GateToken
$3.76+0.91%
Flow
$0.47135998+1.76%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99900068-0.37%
PAX Gold
$1,850.48-1.30%
ApeCoin
$1.24-0.05%
Curve DAO Token
$0.51840665-0.82%
KuCoin Token
$4.72+1.63%
Rocket Pool
$23.08+2.83%
Chiliz
$0.06314268-0.49%
IOTA
$0.15600283+0.63%
Sui
$0.48900143+1.89%
Frax Share
$5.63-2.03%
Gala
$0.01522651+4.23%
Mina
$0.39447200+1.12%
Huobi Token
$2.41+0.39%
Klaytn
$0.11955569+1.53%
Casper
$0.03302512+3.62%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+1.13%
Luna Classic
$0.00006372+0.34%
GMX
$40.53-4.58%
dYdX
$2.08+4.42%
Wemix
$1.06+0.51%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.80603705+2.25%
Compound
$47.60+0.45%
Dash
$28.16+0.92%
Nexo
$0.57042214+1.42%
Woo Network
$0.18099659+0.39%
Zilliqa
$0.01780314-0.19%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99655363+0.41%
Arweave
$4.43+1.29%
Conflux
$0.13625641+2.74%
1inch Network
$0.27595206+1.23%
PancakeSwap
$1.21+2.99%
Gnosis
$104.94+2.15%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18175000-0.77%
Flare
$0.01101025+0.04%
Astar
$0.04964216-0.31%
Convex Finance
$3.13+0.28%
Qtum
$2.40+3.47%
NEM
$0.02758412+3.66%
SafePal
$0.58898874+1.24%
Illuvium
$41.85+2.66%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.89+7.23%
Fetch.ai
$0.23113684-0.44%
SingularityNET
$0.19251453+0.71%
Celo
$0.46063280+0.53%
Loopring
$0.18858347+1.52%
Enjin
$0.23046625+0.28%
Mask Network
$2.81+3.04%
Worldcoin
$1.69-1.34%
SEI
$0.12321758+0.71%
Zcash
$27.89+1.99%
Decred
$13.99+1.61%
Oasis Network
$0.04307525-0.22%
Helium
$1.50+1.32%
tomiNet
$2.83-7.07%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.16-3.21%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.82365142-0.37%
Ankr
$0.02054686+0.89%
Aragon
$5.13-0.35%
FLOKI
$0.00001998+7.73%
Osmosis
$0.31743844-0.11%
Stepn
$0.16268097+1.07%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.49435370+0.83%
Akash Network
$0.86934459+4.05%
Ravencoin
$0.01590802+1.66%
Livepeer
$6.48-2.63%
Holo
$0.00106131+0.35%
BLUR
$0.19071011+4.75%
Golem
$0.18409801-0.38%
Yearn Finance
$5,506.54+1.80%
Kusama
$19.99+2.59%
ICON
$0.17969874-0.15%
Beldex
$0.03109192-0.88%
Moonbeam
$0.23056607-1.44%
IoTeX
$0.01833049+14.84%
Audius
$0.15299691+0.27%
JasmyCoin
$0.00353673-0.32%
SXP
$0.29460164+0.36%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+3.79%
Merit Circle
$0.35007341+3.38%
Biconomy
$0.24279547-0.40%
Siacoin
$0.00311028-0.42%
Waves
$1.60+0.49%
Band Protocol
$1.17-0.97%
Balancer
$3.47+2.82%
EthereumPoW
$1.38+0.89%
Wax
$0.04345504-1.48%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32713360-0.85%
Axelar
$0.33763546+0.40%
MAGIC
$0.58369368+3.39%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16033350+0.77%
TerraUSD
$0.01302844+1.11%
Harmony
$0.01015491+1.38%
Kyber Network
$0.68252598-1.45%
Kadena
$0.48736709-0.17%
Sushiswap
$0.61123610-0.15%
Horizen
$8.27+2.10%
Gains Network
$3.51-3.31%
Liquity
$1.22+19.60%
Skale
$0.02291860-0.17%
Polymath Network
$0.12680000+3.93%
Lisk
$0.77169939+0.68%
API3
$1.15+0.70%
DigiByte
$0.00655779+1.41%
UMA Protocol
$1.44-0.28%
Cartesi
$0.13684283+2.95%
Stargate Finance
$0.48642458+0.69%
Status
$0.02385611-1.02%
Nervos Network
$0.00282418-0.29%
OriginTrail
$0.24501902-29.71%
Amp
$0.00165759-0.51%
Coin98
$0.15630764+1.97%
Joe
$0.26037424-2.49%
PlayDapp
$0.15580541+0.20%
Radiant Capital
$0.26108747+3.18%
Nano
$0.63320728+0.04%
Numeraire
$13.26-1.30%
Steem
$0.17830546-0.60%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01574661+0.65%
iExec RLC
$1.06+1.49%
Sweat Economy
$0.00985179+6.16%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.15+0.37%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+1.93%
Stormx
$0.00679479-0.91%
Origin Protocol
$0.14513752+6.10%
Celer Network
$0.01280624+2.38%
OMG Network
$0.50934217-2.00%
Covalent
$0.11584517-3.96%
Radworks
$1.39+0.69%
Celsius
$0.16311529+5.31%
Marlin
$0.00852349-1.49%
Storj
$0.47871618+1.16%
Core
$0.41559821+0.41%
Powerledger
$0.15633508-1.42%
Stella
$0.08110029-1.93%
Bluzelle
$0.15141710-5.11%
Syscoin
$0.08848022-0.59%
Civic
$0.07862070+0.54%
Synapse
$0.33090707+0.96%
Spell Token
$0.00050418+0.64%
Verge
$0.00375507-1.72%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00149319+2.73%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.76505598+1.75%
Gitcoin
$1.01+0.53%
SPACE ID
$0.21484692+3.07%
Dent
$0.00064197+0.69%
Bitgert
$0.00000015+1.52%
WINkLink
$0.00006372+0.00%
Verasity
$0.00597810+17.21%
MetisDAO
$14.00+2.98%
Chromia
$0.10385259-0.21%
Galxe
$1.29-0.60%
Bancor
$0.41534795-1.35%
Hashflow
$0.34197418-1.79%
NKN
$0.08979749-1.51%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01602858+1.45%
Sun Token
$0.00569351+1.14%
Secret
$0.25603127+3.52%
COTI
$0.04295255-0.02%
Bifrost
$0.03797473+2.22%
Keep Network
$0.09515318+4.57%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.14+3.33%
MOBOX
$0.24436233+0.40%
Request
$0.06629316+0.70%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26285102+6.45%
Ren
$0.04862493-1.63%
Adventure Gold
$0.61550713+0.13%
Aergo
$0.10485227-1.07%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.64062280-2.56%
Badger DAO
$2.32+1.97%
WazirX
$0.09972597+0.90%
Maple
$5.65-0.20%
ARPA
$0.04533609+0.54%
TrueFi
$0.04133197+1.62%
Orchid
$0.07187384+4.67%
Acala Token
$0.05122293+4.54%
Raydium
$0.17895666-0.84%
XYO Network
$0.00296844+2.13%
Aavegotchi
$0.80607087+0.89%
Gods Unchained
$0.16170323+2.03%
Boba Network
$0.11454734+2.58%
Index Chain
$0.05158162+1.33%
Saitama
$0.00087379+6.22%
Alien Worlds
$0.01052127+0.39%
SuperRare
$0.06258696-0.09%
Voyager Token
$0.12291411+0.92%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01001040+0.09%
Moonriver
$4.16+1.48%
Litentry
$0.73683293-0.22%
GAS
$2.43+0.86%
LCX
$0.04276451+7.01%
Reef
$0.00144520+1.24%
Rally
$0.00644050+2.06%
RACA
$0.00009474+1.52%
CEEK VR
$0.03796724+1.45%
LooksRare
$0.05615230+8.24%
Ethernity
$1.58+2.00%
MOON
$0.27679550-0.43%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04821420-1.19%
DIA
$0.25862900+0.79%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12432577+0.02%
Polkastarter
$0.28322544+2.10%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.91-0.46%
Travala.com
$0.48890255+0.66%
Alchemix
$12.85+0.26%
CLV
$0.03391502+0.01%
Keep3rV1
$47.85+0.92%
Enzyme
$15.64+0.18%
Virtua
$0.02101121+0.14%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19256253+1.06%
BENQI
$0.00539906-1.62%
Star Atlas
$0.00153084+3.13%
BarnBridge
$2.29-0.06%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13885777+0.90%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+5.53%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076222-0.52%
MXC
$0.00807728-0.01%
Velas
$0.00773354+2.24%
Aurora
$0.05253906+2.15%
0x
$0.19359840-1.14%
district0x
$0.02311925-1.15%
StaFi
$0.28838354-0.63%
Harvest Finance
$23.36+0.59%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.85-0.14%
Decentral Games
$0.01886795+11.73%
Serum
$0.03629498+5.01%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00321673+4.38%
Rarible
$0.92955824+3.98%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000040-1.79%
Bonk
$0.00000021+2.70%
Tamadoge
$0.00853946+4.19%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00928736-0.80%
Quantstamp
$0.01010217+0.86%
Tokemak
$0.36112856+2.66%
Augur
$0.61424731-1.83%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01468587+1.21%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04419076+3.57%
FTX Token
$1.17-2.22%
Braintrust
$0.32243325+1.65%
Pepe
$0.00000082+3.14%
BitDAO
$0.43879951+7.13%
Threshold
$0.01966415+4.90%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09484478+0.35%
Human
$0.04716127-2.00%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+4.67%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.11+7.21%
Hamster
$0.00000000+2.02%
PayPal USD
$1.00+0.02%
Highstreet
$1.33+2.11%
Tether
$1.000.00%
USDC
$1.00-0.12%
Dai
$1.00-0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Protocol Village: Babylon Unveils Bitcoin Staking Protocol for Cosmos Ecosystem

The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the week of Oct. 2-8, with live updates throughout.

By Bradley Keoun
AccessTimeIconOct 2, 2023 at 1:02 p.m. UTC
Scene from Protocol Village at Consensus 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Scene from Protocol Village at Consensus 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Oct. 2: Babylon plans to unveil at Cosmoverse its “Bitcoin Staking Protocol MVP,” according to a message from the team. The release “aims to utilize the vast untapped potential of idle Bitcoins, allowing them to boost the economic security of Proof of Stake (PoS) chains and decentralized applications (dApps). Babylon's protocol connects decentralized trust to earn yield, gaining support from prominent Cosmos chains. It addresses the limitations of PoS chains by enabling them to stake bitcoin (BTC) instead of native tokens, enhancing security and reducing inflation pressure. Babylon's approach seamlessly integrates Bitcoin staking with various PoS protocols, expanding Bitcoin's utility. The MVP showcases this technology's first implementation, with plans for adoption in ecosystems like Cosmos, where the demand for Bitcoin staking is evident.” $BTC $ATOM

Protocol Village is a regular feature of The Protocol, our weekly newsletter exploring the tech behind crypto, one block at a time. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Wednesday. Project teams can submit updates here.

Web3Auth gets extension on Google's Firebase

Oct. 2: Web3Auth, a provider of crypto wallet infrastructure, announced the launch of its own Web3 extension on Firebase Extensions Hub, in collaboration with Google Cloud. According to a press release: “With Web3Auth’s multi-party computation (MPC) at the helm, existing app developers can now use Firebase authentication to securely generate a public-private key pair. This enables their users to own a fully self-custodial Web3 wallet with familiar social logins such as email, SMS OTPs, and biometric IDs.” Firebase is Google’s mobile and Web app development platform. $GOOGL

Taurus puts Internet Computer Protocol on custody platform

Oct. 2: Taurus, a platform for managing digital assets, has entered into strategic collaboration with Dfinity Foundation, a major contributor to Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), according to a message from the team. "Taurus will integrate Internet Computer Protocol to its custody platform. Taurus’ clients will be able to have custody of the Internet Computer’s native ICP token and collect staking rewards using Taurus-PROTECT. In addition, Taurus has expanded Taurus-EXPLORER, its blockchain connectivity infrastructure, to support the Internet Computer blockchain." $ICP

Space and Time 'Proof of SQL Verifier' to run on Chainlink

Oct. 2: Space and Time (SxT), a Web3 data warehouse, announced at Chainlink’s SmartCon conference this week that its “Proof of SQL, a zk-proof for SQL queries, will natively run its zk-Verifier on Chainlink nodes, enabling verifiable, zk-proven query results for smart contracts, AI models, and enterprises,” according to a message from the team. “SxT is now the preferred data warehouse solution for the Chainlink ecosystem, with this integration enhancing trustlessness and decentralization. The Proof of SQL Verifier will run natively on Chainlink nodes, allowing the Chainlink Network to reach consensus on untampered query results.” $LINK

'New Bitcoin City' debuts as social app

Oct. 2: New Bitcoin City, which describes itself as "the first Bitcoin social app" or the "Friend.tech of Bitcoin," publicized last week on X (Twitter) that it was open to sign-ups.

Edited by Bradley Keoun.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Bradley Keoun
Bradley Keoun

Bradley Keoun is the managing editor of CoinDesk's Tech & Protocols team. He owns less than $1,000 each of several cryptocurrencies.

Follow @Liqquidity on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.