IOTA Network to Debut ShimmerEVM’s Smart Contracts and Tokens
Users can also send SMR tokens (and in the future NFTs and custom Native Assets) to the ShimmerEVM through Firefly.
Blockchain network IOTA will debut the first public IOTA Smart Contracts (ISC) and a related token on Thursday, developers told CoinDesk. The move comes after months of testing.
These contracts will be released on ShimmerEVM, an Ethereum-compliant blockchain. ShimmerEVM is part of Shimmer, an IOTA ecosystem blockchain that allows developers to build applications and use features that are not yet available on the IOTA mainnet, before moving their applications onto the main IOTA network.
Shimmer is a network unveiled in 2022 that will exist as a separate blockchain with its own SMR tokens. EVM refers to an Ethereum Virtual Machine, or the software environment in which all Ethereum accounts and smart contracts are live.
ShimmerEVM can help expand IOTA’s appeal among developers and users, as they can run applications or platforms from other chains with minimal to no adjustments to the original code.
Users can also send SMR tokens (and in the future NFTs and custom Native Assets) to the ShimmerEVM through Firefly, no special bridge is needed. Bridges are blockchain tools that help transfer tokens between different networks
The move comes nearly two weeks after key IOTA developers took a series of decisions that benefit network development and, eventually, token prices. Plans include the release of a new ecosystem fund with the help of new token issuance, and a new blockchain that will support decentralized applications.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.