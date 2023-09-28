IOTA Network to Debut ShimmerEVM’s Smart Contracts and Tokens

Bitcoin
$26,516.40-0.93%
Ethereum
$1,625.48+0.01%
Binance Coin
$213.83-0.36%
XRP
$0.50106496-0.81%
Dogecoin
$0.06146196+0.34%
Cardano
$0.24619163-0.36%
Solana
$19.22-0.83%
Toncoin
$2.25-0.83%
Tron
$0.08549127-0.51%
Polkadot
$4.08+0.15%
Polygon
$0.51692915+0.45%
Litecoin
$63.97-1.67%
Bitcoin Cash
$233.95+0.48%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,640.11-0.61%
Chainlink
$7.73-0.38%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000727-0.16%
TrueUSD
$0.99911418-0.04%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.66+0.00%
Avalanche
$9.22+0.87%
Uniswap
$4.32-2.14%
Stellar
$0.11314977-0.68%
Monero
$145.75-0.04%
OKB
$42.95-0.60%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.19%
Ethereum Classic
$15.59-0.28%
Cosmos
$7.05+0.03%
Hedera
$0.04987702-0.36%
Filecoin
$3.30+1.01%
Lido DAO
$1.54+3.05%
Maker
$1,519.96+3.17%
Internet Computer
$3.01+0.24%
Cronos
$0.05005053-0.79%
Quant
$89.99+1.66%
Aptos
$5.33-0.13%
VeChain
$0.01665716-0.42%
Arbitrum
$0.83867990-0.17%
Optimism
$1.30-0.78%
NEAR Protocol
$1.09-0.66%
Kaspa
$0.04702049-1.90%
Aave
$62.98+1.19%
The Graph
$0.08627928-1.78%
Algorand
$0.09643977-0.19%
USDD
$0.99769818-0.01%
XDC Network
$0.05002296+4.46%
Immutable X
$0.57306375-0.23%
Stacks
$0.47399721+0.60%
Synthetix
$2.02-1.63%
Radix
$0.06363419+0.95%
Theta
$0.63896138-0.25%
MultiverseX
$24.47+0.47%
EOS
$0.56535717-1.04%
The Sandbox
$0.30380181-1.07%
Tezos
$0.65960000-0.66%
Bitcoin SV
$31.77-0.03%
Injective Protocol
$7.11-2.20%
Axie Infinity
$4.47-1.10%
THORChain
$1.89+6.33%
Render Token
$1.51+0.37%
Decentraland
$0.29625613-1.53%
Fantom
$0.18782453-1.14%
GateToken
$3.82-1.50%
NEO
$7.34+0.25%
Kava.io
$0.62743332-0.53%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01+1.21%
eCash
$0.00002478-0.47%
PAX Gold
$1,883.69-0.50%
Flow
$0.44951396+0.72%
Curve DAO Token
$0.51849929-1.24%
KuCoin Token
$4.59+2.95%
Rocket Pool
$22.17-0.36%
Frax Share
$5.85-1.74%
ApeCoin
$1.16+3.19%
IOTA
$0.15245440+1.35%
Chiliz
$0.05858259+0.03%
Huobi Token
$2.46+0.63%
Luna Classic
$0.00006499-1.25%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+0.60%
Mina
$0.37654374-0.06%
Klaytn
$0.11326588-1.30%
Gala
$0.01352467-0.01%
Casper
$0.03095850-2.67%
Sui
$0.44302725-0.04%
dYdX
$1.92+0.28%
GMX
$37.10+2.45%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.76287646-0.77%
Compound
$45.65+12.21%
Dash
$26.87-0.58%
Nexo
$0.54918185-1.03%
Gemini Dollar
$0.99600000-0.33%
Zilliqa
$0.01712504+0.16%
Woo Network
$0.16632602-0.81%
Wemix
$0.90912859-4.94%
1inch Network
$0.26900788-0.36%
Arweave
$4.19-1.24%
Flare
$0.01082672-1.55%
PancakeSwap
$1.16-0.26%
Gnosis
$100.40+0.67%
Conflux
$0.12336056-1.79%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17035833+0.03%
Astar
$0.04793430-0.67%
Convex Finance
$3.10+0.70%
Worldcoin
$1.88+8.41%
tomiNet
$3.23-3.86%
SafePal
$0.56914372+0.12%
Qtum
$2.25+2.46%
Celo
$0.45128318+0.43%
Illuvium
$39.26+0.08%
NEM
$0.02551070+0.84%
Fetch.ai
$0.21722152+0.65%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.84-2.24%
SingularityNET
$0.18021466+0.51%
Enjin
$0.22091620-1.13%
Loopring
$0.17463587+0.27%
Mask Network
$2.64+1.36%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.86846850-3.86%
SEI
$0.11903581+0.96%
Decred
$13.65+0.92%
Oasis Network
$0.04156036-0.46%
Helium
$1.43-1.46%
Aragon
$5.09+3.69%
Zcash
$25.91-1.93%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.52109306-2.21%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.55+0.70%
Osmosis
$0.31248645-2.21%
Ankr
$0.01922474+0.06%
Beldex
$0.03323880+0.27%
Holo
$0.00103828+0.14%
Stepn
$0.15261984-0.41%
Moonbeam
$0.23929406-4.02%
Ravencoin
$0.01504770+1.43%
Biconomy
$0.27204543+30.31%
Akash Network
$0.81256122+3.02%
Golem
$0.17576303+0.75%
Yearn Finance
$5,187.21-1.70%
JasmyCoin
$0.00354832-1.22%
SXP
$0.29349501+0.62%
Kusama
$18.72-2.74%
ICON
$0.17190104-0.07%
Merit Circle
$0.35780569+0.01%
BLUR
$0.17112722-0.42%
Audius
$0.14671613+0.12%
Livepeer
$5.59+0.06%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.17%
FLOKI
$0.00001581+0.21%
Siacoin
$0.00304905+3.17%
Waves
$1.53-0.30%
Band Protocol
$1.14+6.71%
Balancer
$3.29-0.18%
EthereumPoW
$1.32-0.42%
IoTeX
$0.01501492+0.89%
Axelar
$0.34202962-0.05%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32057105+0.51%
Wax
$0.04119160+1.68%
Kyber Network
$0.72396287+2.07%
TerraUSD
$0.01313398-1.74%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16114496-1.15%
MAGIC
$0.52178626+5.62%
Harmony
$0.00960006+0.03%
Kadena
$0.47158938-1.11%
Sushiswap
$0.58469892-1.64%
Horizen
$7.92+1.77%
API3
$1.16-0.21%
Lisk
$0.75402542+3.27%
UMA Protocol
$1.42+3.00%
Polymath Network
$0.11690000-3.07%
DigiByte
$0.00633378-0.26%
Skale
$0.02214907+0.56%
Gains Network
$3.26+1.86%
Cartesi
$0.12741374+0.63%
Stargate Finance
$0.45602144+0.49%
Amp
$0.00164823-0.38%
Status
$0.02322526+1.83%
Nervos Network
$0.00271107-0.21%
Coin98
$0.14970036+0.51%
OriginTrail
$0.22979472+0.23%
Liquity
$0.93644308+1.27%
PlayDapp
$0.14940569+0.32%
Joe
$0.24757693+1.79%
Nano
$0.62757393+0.29%
Stormx
$0.00707529-0.44%
Numeraire
$12.51-2.46%
Steem
$0.17232293+1.19%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01525123-2.79%
Radiant Capital
$0.23400131+2.04%
OMG Network
$0.51757878+12.88%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.99-2.04%
iExec RLC
$0.98735631+1.32%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+1.04%
Sweat Economy
$0.00903995+8.01%
Celer Network
$0.01250092+1.15%
Marlin
$0.00833101-0.70%
Bluzelle
$0.15833629-4.46%
Powerledger
$0.15607772+2.23%
Radworks
$1.35+1.24%
Core
$0.41080776-4.32%
Celsius
$0.15007875+5.85%
Adventure Gold
$0.82193541+10.42%
Civic
$0.07814883+3.40%
Stella
$0.07576524-1.44%
Galxe
$1.33-2.32%
MetisDAO
$14.13+1.53%
Spell Token
$0.00049504-2.10%
Syscoin
$0.08489036-0.44%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-0.01%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00142339+0.75%
Verge
$0.00356871+4.58%
WINkLink
$0.00006089-0.75%
Synapse
$0.30688544-3.40%
Bancor
$0.40260763+0.25%
Storj
$0.40129187+3.44%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01593983+0.04%
Dent
$0.00059669-0.26%
Hashflow
$0.32528780+4.74%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.72115876-1.88%
SPACE ID
$0.19646913-0.18%
Chromia
$0.09569441-0.20%
NKN
$0.08524403-1.01%
Gitcoin
$0.88819918+1.55%
Sun Token
$0.00548784+0.99%
Secret
$0.24676340-1.89%
COTI
$0.04104080-2.08%
Covalent
$0.08394848-1.19%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.89-10.02%
Bifrost
$0.03593123-0.90%
Request
$0.06442196+2.64%
MOBOX
$0.23026663-0.55%
Ren
$0.04806113+2.72%
Keep Network
$0.08520066-0.14%
Origin Protocol
$0.09141233+1.72%
Aergo
$0.10188089+1.78%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.59349874-4.94%
WazirX
$0.09439287+0.24%
Maple
$5.41+6.11%
ARPA
$0.04306538-0.46%
Badger DAO
$2.12+2.06%
Aavegotchi
$0.79344890+2.07%
XYO Network
$0.00286758+0.10%
Acala Token
$0.04960097+1.18%
Verasity
$0.00382896-0.47%
Raydium
$0.16852722-0.48%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20821331+1.71%
Gods Unchained
$0.15615697-2.15%
Index Chain
$0.04965567+1.67%
Boba Network
$0.10926514-0.57%
TrueFi
$0.03496537+2.87%
Orchid
$0.06302219-0.71%
Alien Worlds
$0.01007770-0.11%
SuperRare
$0.06022428-0.74%
Saitama
$0.00077751+9.49%
Voyager Token
$0.11810508-1.33%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01005741+0.95%
Moonriver
$4.13-0.22%
GAS
$2.38+1.04%
Rally
$0.00659683+3.52%
RACA
$0.00009274+0.62%
LCX
$0.03998927+0.69%
Litentry
$0.66189656-0.57%
CEEK VR
$0.03680039-0.89%
Reef
$0.00131589+1.64%
MOON
$0.27685207-2.99%
Ethernity
$1.53+0.93%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04766521+2.92%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12629841+0.82%
Polkastarter
$0.28454764+3.64%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.92+1.66%
DIA
$0.25261495-1.73%
LooksRare
$0.04781291-7.75%
Alchemix
$12.99+0.17%
CLV
$0.03359014+1.41%
Travala.com
$0.46830256+2.34%
Enzyme
$16.71+9.09%
Keep3rV1
$47.43+6.01%
Virtua
$0.02081963+4.76%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19013312+4.12%
BarnBridge
$2.29-0.64%
BENQI
$0.00521773-0.19%
Star Atlas
$0.00146458+1.48%
MXC
$0.00827223-2.75%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13283516-1.26%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075939-0.38%
Velas
$0.00775867+2.20%
Aurora
$0.05133827-0.94%
0x
$0.19100381+1.77%
district0x
$0.02350000+0.86%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+2.29%
StaFi
$0.29348557-2.98%
Harvest Finance
$23.03+0.79%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.78-0.37%
Serum
$0.03320301+0.73%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00282416-0.29%
Decentral Games
$0.01529373-8.91%
Rarible
$0.89313474-1.15%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000041-1.06%
Tamadoge
$0.00917798+15.00%
Bonk
$0.00000019-7.85%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00856836-8.19%
Quantstamp
$0.01002940-0.36%
Tokemak
$0.35362473+0.69%
Augur
$0.57271933-5.53%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01301190-2.63%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04339612-0.66%
FTX Token
$1.15-0.76%
Braintrust
$0.31256784+0.15%
Pepe
$0.00000072-0.49%
BitDAO
$0.38546026-1.47%
Threshold
$0.01797392-0.63%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08432147+0.36%
Human
$0.05017050+4.68%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-2.26%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01-0.11%
Hamster
$0.00000000-1.35%
PayPal USD
$1.01+1.22%
Highstreet
$1.24-3.78%
Tether
$0.99942484+0.04%
USDC
$1.00+0.21%
Dai
$1.00+0.08%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

IOTA Network to Debut ShimmerEVM’s Smart Contracts and Tokens

Users can also send SMR tokens (and in the future NFTs and custom Native Assets) to the ShimmerEVM through Firefly.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconSep 28, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. UTC
Blockchain network IOTA will today debut the first public IOTA Smart Contracts (ISC) and a related token. (Unsplash)

Blockchain network IOTA will today debut the first public IOTA Smart Contracts (ISC) and a related token. (Unsplash)

Blockchain network IOTA will debut the first public IOTA Smart Contracts (ISC) and a related token on Thursday, developers told CoinDesk. The move comes after months of testing.

These contracts will be released on ShimmerEVM, an Ethereum-compliant blockchain. ShimmerEVM is part of Shimmer, an IOTA ecosystem blockchain that allows developers to build applications and use features that are not yet available on the IOTA mainnet, before moving their applications onto the main IOTA network.

Shimmer is a network unveiled in 2022 that will exist as a separate blockchain with its own SMR tokens. EVM refers to an Ethereum Virtual Machine, or the software environment in which all Ethereum accounts and smart contracts are live.

ShimmerEVM can help expand IOTA’s appeal among developers and users, as they can run applications or platforms from other chains with minimal to no adjustments to the original code.

Users can also send SMR tokens (and in the future NFTs and custom Native Assets) to the ShimmerEVM through Firefly, no special bridge is needed. Bridges are blockchain tools that help transfer tokens between different networks

The move comes nearly two weeks after key IOTA developers took a series of decisions that benefit network development and, eventually, token prices. Plans include the release of a new ecosystem fund with the help of new token issuance, and a new blockchain that will support decentralized applications.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.