Buenos Aires Releases Blockchain Digital Identity Solution Powered by zkSync's ZK Proofs
Citizens of Buenos Aires can access the identity solution, the QuarkID wallet, where they can store their birth and marriage certificates, according to the city government.
The Buenos Aires government is rolling out a new decentralized digital identity protocol using an application built on Matter Labs’ zkSync Era rollup.
The program in Argentina’s capital is based on a “decentralized digital identity protocol” known as QuarkID, and relies partly on technology from the Buenos Aires-based startup Extrimian.
According to a press release, Buenos Aires citizens starting in October can download the QuarkID wallet “and claim key personal identification documents such as birth and marriage certificates.”
QuarkID users will own their own data and decide how to manage their certificates when it comes to interacting with public services, according to the statement.
QuarkID will make use of Matter Lab’s ZK rollup, zkSync Era, meaning that these documents will use the blockchain as a settlement layer. The product therefore will rely on zero-knowledge proofs to verify that every user’s document is correct.
“With this development, Buenos Aires becomes the first city in Latin America, and one of the first in the world, to integrate and promote this new technology and set the standard for how other countries in the region should use blockchain technology for the benefit of their people,” Diego Fernandez, secretary of innovation for the Buenos Aires City Government, said in the release.
The city also plans to roll out other developments with QuarkID over the next few months.
In November, proof of income and certificates of academic attendance will go live, which will be needed if citizens want to claim benefits.
The Buenos Aires government will also share its anticipated roadmap by the end of the year, aiming to sign up 2.5 million citizens to use QuarkID wallets.
“We’re excited to be part of this initiative that sees the first major country push a digital ID solution to its citizens,” said Omar Azhar, head of business development at Matter Labs, in the press release. “The City of Buenos Aires is leading the way with this innovation and setting an important precedent in the region.”
