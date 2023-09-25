Mixin Network Losses Nearly $200M in Hack
Mixin Network is a protocol designed to address blockchain scalability issues – at the expense of having a centralized database.
Mixin Network has confirmed a report from SlowMist, a blockchain security consultancy, that it has been hacked for nearly $200 million.
“In the early morning of September 23…the database of Mixin Network's cloud service provider was attacked by hackers, resulting in the loss of some assets on the mainnet,” Mixin Network said in a statement. “The funds involved are approximately US$200 million.”
Mixin Network is a service similar to a layer-2 protocol, designed to make cross-chain transfers cheaper and more efficient.
But the problem with this, as many have pointed out on Twitter, is that it's reliant on a centralized database, creating a single point of failure.
According to a monthly report from July, the top 100 assets on the Mixin Network have a value of just over $1.1 billion.
The firm reports that there were 663,489 unique monthly transactions of bitcoin (BTC) and 179,647 ether (ETH) transactions during July.
Mixin Network’s founder is set to address the issue in a live stream later in the afternoon.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.