Polygon Emerges as Suitor for Celo’s New Layer-2 Blockchain, Competing With OP Stack

Bitcoin
$26,667.88-1.82%
Ethereum
$1,589.91-2.41%
Binance Coin
$211.12-2.53%
XRP
$0.51056452-2.13%
Cardano
$0.24829990-2.51%
Dogecoin
$0.06157284-1.96%
Toncoin
$2.37-3.78%
Solana
$19.67-3.07%
Tron
$0.08349599-1.81%
Polkadot
$4.03-2.50%
Polygon
$0.52782330-3.42%
Litecoin
$64.54-0.79%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,751.07-2.53%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000728-1.89%
Bitcoin Cash
$207.04-5.04%
Chainlink
$6.74-2.97%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.82+0.73%
TrueUSD
$0.99986500-0.15%
Uniswap
$4.24-2.89%
Avalanche
$8.89-2.28%
Stellar
$0.11366465-3.36%
Monero
$146.88-0.72%
OKB
$42.99-0.92%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.44%
Ethereum Classic
$15.23-2.18%
Cosmos
$7.31+0.40%
Hedera
$0.05027986-0.70%
Filecoin
$3.24-4.71%
Cronos
$0.05098881-0.57%
Lido DAO
$1.50-4.93%
Quant
$90.08-1.18%
Internet Computer
$2.90-3.36%
VeChain
$0.01722393-2.37%
Aptos
$5.08-1.95%
Maker
$1,325.07+0.70%
NEAR Protocol
$1.13+1.20%
Arbitrum
$0.82685169-2.99%
Optimism
$1.31-6.54%
Kaspa
$0.04797545-3.31%
Aave
$63.43-0.61%
The Graph
$0.08807082-2.52%
Algorand
$0.09714450+0.45%
Immutable X
$0.64271340+17.94%
USDD
$0.99761410-0.19%
XDC Network
$0.05218459-3.45%
MultiverseX
$26.04+1.01%
Stacks
$0.47422006-2.86%
Synthetix
$2.06-4.87%
EOS
$0.57197484-0.61%
Tezos
$0.66040000-2.02%
The Sandbox
$0.29465316-2.02%
Bitcoin SV
$31.11-2.27%
Render Token
$1.60-0.81%
Injective Protocol
$7.11-5.70%
Theta
$0.58977024-1.48%
Radix
$0.05720772-1.26%
Axie Infinity
$4.43-2.58%
Decentraland
$0.29571953-0.73%
THORChain
$1.79-0.81%
GateToken
$3.85-0.93%
Fantom
$0.18869609-2.39%
NEO
$7.31-3.30%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99849653-0.63%
Kava.io
$0.62392717-1.07%
PAX Gold
$1,912.72-1.48%
eCash
$0.00002394-5.76%
Flow
$0.43933190-1.63%
KuCoin Token
$4.55+1.07%
Rocket Pool
$20.92-4.80%
IOTA
$0.14757155-1.13%
ApeCoin
$1.11-1.19%
Chiliz
$0.05819633-2.09%
Frax Share
$5.34+1.97%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44603191+1.29%
Huobi Token
$2.40-2.51%
Casper
$0.03303188-3.60%
Mina
$0.37939910-0.86%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038-2.44%
dYdX
$1.99-1.29%
Klaytn
$0.10899087-4.62%
Sui
$0.43807716-2.05%
Gala
$0.01303618-6.56%
Luna Classic
$0.00005849+1.37%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.79089118-1.56%
Nexo
$0.57304599-0.90%
GMX
$35.00-3.23%
Gemini Dollar
$1.02+2.13%
Dash
$26.30-0.83%
Woo Network
$0.16930357-2.72%
Zilliqa
$0.01693164+2.50%
Astar
$0.05388802+0.79%
Flare
$0.01119377-2.53%
Arweave
$4.21-3.52%
1inch Network
$0.26333409+4.34%
Compound
$38.93-1.91%
Wemix
$0.83020223+2.91%
Conflux
$0.12413618-3.27%
Gnosis
$99.30-3.01%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17218000-2.40%
tomiNet
$3.39+0.84%
PancakeSwap
$1.15-2.66%
SafePal
$0.58387401+3.71%
Fetch.ai
$0.22607716-1.58%
Illuvium
$39.88-2.14%
Qtum
$2.17-2.48%
NEM
$0.02529159-2.78%
Enjin
$0.22720603-1.18%
Celo
$0.44230031-2.85%
SingularityNET
$0.18081970-2.37%
Mask Network
$2.71+3.28%
SEI
$0.12280020-1.53%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.61-1.57%
Helium
$1.53+7.11%
Loopring
$0.17505680-1.59%
Oasis Network
$0.04322470-1.36%
Convex Finance
$2.63-2.11%
Zcash
$25.94-0.20%
Decred
$13.18-4.00%
Osmosis
$0.32840284-2.46%
Worldcoin
$1.51-1.16%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.50-1.19%
Ankr
$0.01906652-2.28%
Merit Circle
$0.41052884+6.20%
Akash Network
$0.86274789+0.45%
Holo
$0.00105068-0.38%
Beldex
$0.03267774-0.88%
Ravencoin
$0.01521114-0.83%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.78026822-3.72%
Stepn
$0.15043717-3.09%
Golem
$0.17488641-1.85%
Aragon
$4.35-2.20%
JasmyCoin
$0.00359391+2.57%
Kusama
$19.38-0.76%
Yearn Finance
$5,171.19-4.65%
BLUR
$0.18191799+3.97%
Audius
$0.15020810-2.24%
ICON
$0.17285602-3.51%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.39%
Livepeer
$5.60-3.93%
SXP
$0.27862407-4.06%
Waves
$1.56-0.48%
FLOKI
$0.00001552-2.49%
Siacoin
$0.00290523-3.06%
EthereumPoW
$1.38+5.85%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.38894852-0.91%
Band Protocol
$1.06-1.13%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32334676-1.64%
IoTeX
$0.01473219-3.73%
Axelar
$0.34082557+1.46%
Wax
$0.04063069-3.37%
Balancer
$3.14-3.14%
Biconomy
$0.20239806-2.02%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16807087-1.67%
Harmony
$0.00988892-2.12%
TerraUSD
$0.01241302-0.38%
Moonbeam
$0.16321260-2.64%
Kadena
$0.48064721-2.70%
Sushiswap
$0.60985731-0.53%
Polymath Network
$0.12350000-1.52%
Kyber Network
$0.60995157-3.19%
MAGIC
$0.45561232-3.37%
Lisk
$0.74240521-1.11%
Skale
$0.02264002-0.71%
DigiByte
$0.00639687-3.61%
API3
$1.10-0.65%
Horizen
$7.40-2.61%
UMA Protocol
$1.39-1.82%
Amp
$0.00173835+1.42%
Gains Network
$3.16-2.30%
Cartesi
$0.12892295-0.06%
Stargate Finance
$0.45672839+0.85%
Nervos Network
$0.00274463-1.98%
Status
$0.02242300-2.05%
OriginTrail
$0.22855973-7.19%
PlayDapp
$0.14717692-4.35%
Joe
$0.23878341-2.45%
Nano
$0.61041913-1.68%
Coin98
$0.14065566-1.49%
Numeraire
$12.72-0.60%
Liquity
$0.85773721-0.10%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01576047+5.47%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.20-3.77%
Bluzelle
$0.18200067-11.49%
iExec RLC
$1.02-1.05%
Steem
$0.16605601-2.97%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-2.82%
Stormx
$0.00622664-6.98%
Radiant Capital
$0.21674818-3.61%
Radworks
$1.35-0.84%
Spell Token
$0.00054304-7.81%
Marlin
$0.00810473-1.78%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+2.09%
Celer Network
$0.01140240-2.34%
Core
$0.40186757+3.85%
Stella
$0.07802609-0.81%
Powerledger
$0.14451129-2.98%
OMG Network
$0.44188518-1.89%
Sweat Economy
$0.00780239+5.34%
Galxe
$1.30-1.36%
Syscoin
$0.08417021-2.00%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.76254422-2.35%
Civic
$0.07459276-3.99%
Bancor
$0.40518782-1.39%
Celsius
$0.13793464-4.21%
Dent
$0.00061032-1.85%
WINkLink
$0.00006055-2.95%
Synapse
$0.30150728-5.47%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01594854-1.02%
Chromia
$0.09815068-1.60%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00136852-2.45%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.72-1.01%
MetisDAO
$12.86-13.03%
NKN
$0.08582884-0.06%
Verge
$0.00337373-2.39%
SPACE ID
$0.19159774-4.43%
Hashflow
$0.30977179-3.55%
Gitcoin
$0.88330623-3.46%
Secret
$0.25383132-0.01%
Bifrost
$0.03743744-0.92%
COTI
$0.04153311+0.25%
Storj
$0.36042979-8.34%
Sun Token
$0.00525076-2.76%
MOBOX
$0.23169409-2.49%
Request
$0.06268803-1.55%
Adventure Gold
$0.61252417+4.33%
Keep Network
$0.08583726-0.99%
Ren
$0.04649873-5.94%
Origin Protocol
$0.09199806-4.86%
Aergo
$0.09936551-3.30%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.59671197-6.07%
Covalent
$0.07005813+2.17%
ARPA
$0.04332284-0.66%
WazirX
$0.09233725-1.29%
Gods Unchained
$0.16728072+0.59%
XYO Network
$0.00290253-1.13%
Verasity
$0.00389120-1.60%
Badger DAO
$1.99-3.06%
Boba Network
$0.11533916+1.00%
Maple
$4.99+0.56%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21292498-5.66%
Aavegotchi
$0.76290982-4.85%
Raydium
$0.16851162-2.46%
TrueFi
$0.03617709-4.59%
SuperRare
$0.06233914-1.84%
Orchid
$0.06329371-7.22%
Acala Token
$0.04655539-0.41%
Alien Worlds
$0.01003478-0.59%
Index Chain
$0.04647797-1.07%
Voyager Token
$0.12064463-4.99%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00993891-1.10%
GAS
$2.41-8.53%
CEEK VR
$0.03730562-1.79%
Moonriver
$3.82-3.38%
RACA
$0.00009152+0.64%
MOON
$0.28794682-0.83%
Litentry
$0.66133050-1.46%
LCX
$0.03932607-1.85%
Rally
$0.00601941-4.72%
Reef
$0.00131694-3.19%
Saitama
$0.00067004+2.51%
LooksRare
$0.05469422-4.93%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13074978-1.42%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.03+7.36%
Ethernity
$1.49-3.95%
DIA
$0.24552891-0.78%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04457610-5.60%
Polkastarter
$0.25322858-3.07%
Alchemix
$11.91-1.45%
Travala.com
$0.44391403-2.63%
CLV
$0.03072535-2.50%
MXC
$0.00912188-3.79%
Velas
$0.00885543-0.62%
Keep3rV1
$42.60-1.96%
BarnBridge
$2.23+0.71%
Star Atlas
$0.00146718-1.82%
BENQI
$0.00515308-1.45%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17687451-1.69%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13335572-3.01%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075991-1.59%
Virtua
$0.01818779-3.88%
Enzyme
$13.21-2.95%
Aurora
$0.05170247-2.12%
0x
$0.18177948-0.49%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.14%
StaFi
$0.26632940-1.43%
Harvest Finance
$22.04-2.20%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.81-2.19%
district0x
$0.01749059-21.24%
Decentral Games
$0.01764549-1.57%
Serum
$0.03232689-1.82%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00294432-0.12%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000050-2.84%
Rarible
$0.90558142-3.72%
Tamadoge
$0.00872425-2.76%
Bonk
$0.00000020-4.19%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00962234+4.64%
Quantstamp
$0.00985234-2.65%
Tokemak
$0.37479446-2.50%
Augur
$0.81643564-24.95%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01257810-3.79%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04085567-5.11%
FTX Token
$1.05+1.01%
Braintrust
$0.31297129-1.09%
Pepe
$0.00000061-2.35%
BitDAO
$0.39886103-0.91%
Threshold
$0.01816461-2.81%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08508476-2.44%
Human
$0.04658858-2.62%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-0.33%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01+0.42%
Hamster
$0.00000000-3.47%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.48%
Highstreet
$1.31-2.32%
Tether
$0.99990828-0.17%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.41%
Dai
$1.00-0.24%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Polygon Emerges as Suitor for Celo’s New Layer-2 Blockchain, Competing With OP Stack

Celo, which is ditching its standalone blockchain in favor of a new "layer-2" network atop Ethereum, had originally signaled plans to rely on Optimism's OP Stack, a similar customizable kit to Polygon's but using Optimism’s “optimistic” technology.

By Margaux Nijkerk
AccessTimeIconSep 21, 2023 at 5:06 p.m. UTC
Image tweeted by Celo officials on Monday from conference in Barcelona. (Celo)

Image tweeted by Celo officials on Monday from conference in Barcelona. (Celo)

As the Celo blockchain prepares to migrate into a layer 2 network on Ethereum, there's suddenly competition to provide technology to the project.

Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon Labs, submitted a proposal to the Celo community on Wednesday, pitching that the blockchain make use of Polygon’s Chain Development Kit – a codebase that developers can use to create their own customizable layer-2 chains powered by zero-knowledge technology.

Celo, which announced the migration plan in July, had originally signaled plans to rely on Optimism's OP Stack, a similar customizable kit that makes use of Optimism’s “optimistic” technology. Coinbase’s new Base blockchain is built on the OP Stack, a so-far successful launch that has helped to position the Optimism tech as a top contender in the arena.

Celo may be inclined to consider the Polygon proposal as well as potentially other project teams that might float their own competing offers: “Frankly, would not be surprised to see other stacks chime in too,” a person close to the Celo ecosystem told CoinDesk.

"Looking forward to having us discuss this here in more detail with cLabs team and the broader community!" Celo co-founder Rene Reinsberg wrote in response to Nailwal's proposal.

Ethereum scaling

What’s at stake is the race for a first-mover or leading position among teams competing to provide the dominant technology for Ethereum’s rapidly growing world of interconnected layer-2 networks – pitched by none other than Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin as the primary strategy for making transactions cheaper and faster across the overall ecosystem.

So landing Celo, which currently runs its own standalone blockchain but has plans to migrate into an Ethereum layer-2 network, could represent a coup for whichever layer-2 project team wins the mandate – not just in revenue potential but bragging rights.

Layer 2 blockchains have been battling it out over the past few months to get projects to make use of their blockchain kits, releasing free tools for developers to clone their codebases to create their own customizable blockchains.

Most visibly, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase tapped Optimism’s OP Stack to roll out its Base layer 2 network last month. Other layer 2s like Polygon, Starkware, zkSync, and Arbitrum have all come out with their own versions of customizable blockchain kits (or as we like to call them, blockchains in a box.)

Blockchain experts have long signaled that the zero-knowledge or ZK technology might be superior to that of optimistic technology, but the folks at Optimism’s OP Labs have shared that they don’t see any threat from ZK stacks overtaking their product.

OP Labs did not respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment in time for publication.

Lyllah Ledesma contributed reporting to this story.

Read more: Celo Proposes to Ditch Own Standalone Blockchain for Layer-2 Network on Ethereum

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Margaux Nijkerk
Margaux Nijkerk

Margaux Nijkerk reports on the Ethereum protocol and L2s. A graduate of Johns Hopkins and Emory universities, she has a masters in International Affairs & Economics. She holds a small amount of ETH and other altcoins.

Follow @cryptauxmargaux on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.