'We Can't Build Something Like This on Ethereum,' Says DYdX Founder as Mainnet Nears

Juliano: We do need a really high amount of scalability, which is kind of the main reason that we're building what we're building. And the reason for that is, obviously, we can't build something like this on Ethereum. Maybe that's not even close to scalable enough. We considered building on some other chains like Solana or potentially other L2’s. We decided against Solana because it doesn't actually have enough scalability for us. Not to claim that our scalability is that much higher than its allotted high level. I think it will be higher because of the off-chain order book. But the other problem with that is that we don't have all of Solana to ourselves, right? So even if Solana it is every bit as scalable as the dYdX chain, for what we're building, to share it with other people, pay transaction fees, and that's not really the user experience that we're looking for. And then on the layer-2 side, there's kind of two problems with that. First of all, the layer 2s are just not even close to scalable enough yet. And we actually know that very well. Because today we are pretty much the biggest app that's been built on layer 2 to date. We've been running on StarkWare, not Starknet, but a proprietary deployment of the StarkWare protocol that they built for us. And that's been going really well, and that's been an awesome partnership. But the main problem is that it's not scalable enough. And because of that, we have to run components of our architecture off-chain.