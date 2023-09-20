Avalanche Developer, Known for Minting Millionaires and Duds, Is Back With ‘WAGMI’ Tokens

Sestagalli is behind formerly top Avalanche projects like Wonderland, a treasury-backed currency protocol, and Abracadabra, a platform that provides collateral based on yield-bearing assets deposited by users. SPELL, TIME and MIM – three tokens associated with the two projects – had a combined market capitalization of over $6 billion at their peak, data from CoinGecko shows, making Sestagalli one of the most influential developers in the crypto ecosystem at the time.